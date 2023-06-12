Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyUttarkashi Communal TensionNoida-Bollywood CaseSenthil BalajiSC-Love Jihad
Home » India » Manipur CM N Biren Singh Says Centre, State Govt Working to Restore Peace & Normalcy

Singh, accompanied by his full-strength cabinet colleagues and supporting MLAs, held a press conference at the CM Durbar Hall today, sending a resolute message about the stability of his government

Reported By: Ahanthem Bishworjit Meitei

News18.com

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 21:24 IST

Imphal, India

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said both the central and state governments are tirelessly working to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

He emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already assured the preservation of the state’s integrity.

Amid criticism of the central government, the CM stressed that his government maintains daily contact with PM Modi. Furthermore, he proudly said that, for the first time in history, a Union Home Minister had stayed in the state for three consecutive days and worked from there.

When questioned about the Kuki Civil Society organizations and their leaders boycotting the peace committee due to his inclusion, the Chief Minister explained that the composition of the peace committee was solely determined by the central government.

    • Singh revealed that a cabinet meeting had taken place prior to the press conference, demonstrating the government’s cohesive decision-making process.

    He urged the people to give peace a chance and emphasized the importance of collective efforts in achieving it.

    first published: June 12, 2023, 21:24 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 21:24 IST
