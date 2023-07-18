Manipur: Determined to Secure Her Children's Future, 29-yr-old Woman Enrols in Livelihood Programme

Amid the ongoing crisis that has left approximately 60,000 individuals displaced in Manipur, 29-year-old Pukhrambam Rina’s resilience and resolute have been an inspirational story in these difficult times.

Determined to shield her children from the harsh realities they face, Rina has taken up the task of extracting silk fibre while residing in a relief camp at Chingmeirong in Imphal East.

Rina, a mother of three, expressed her desire to protect her children from problems and anxiety. “I want my children to believe that everything is normal and that we are carrying on with our lives as usual," she shared, gently cradling her seven-month-old child in her lap while talking exclusively with News18.

The crisis, which began on May 3, has forced Rina, her husband P Robert, and their three children - Lamnganbi (7 years), Wangthoi (5 years), and Laangambi (7 months) - to start afresh. Their family home in Churachandpur Thingkangphai Makha Leikai was among the structures destroyed during the initial stages of the unrest. Fortunately, they were safely evacuated with the assistance of the security forces.

Advertisement

With no resources or possessions to fall back on, Rina and many like her lodged in the relief camps across the state have taken up small-scale livelihood programs under the guidance of local MLAs, civil bodies, and NGOs.

Narrating the hardship that she and her family endured from the onset of the crisis until their evacuation to Imphal, Rina expressed her concerns about the children’s future. Despite her husband’s recent illness, which has confined him to bed for the past two weeks, Rina is determined to secure her children’s financial stability.

Although her family has a farming background, Rina has enrolled herself as daily wage labour at the relief camp. Under the livelihood mission program initiated by Apunba Chingmeirong and local MLA Th Arunkumar, she now extracts silk fibres. While her daily earnings are only around Rs 100, Rina plans to save every penny as capital for her future business plans when things return to normal in Manipur.

“As our daily bread and essential needs are being provided free of cost by the authorities, I will save the money I earn for future use or invest it in a business to sustain my family," Rina explained. Till date, she has accumulated Rs 300 working in the relief camp.