Amid Manipur Violence, DGP Doungel Shunted; CRPF IG Rajiv Singh Replaces Him, Will be Given 'Key Task'

Manipur DGP P Doungel was on Thursday shunted in the wake of the ethnic violence. He has been transferred as OSD (Home), while Rajiv Singh will now step into his position as director general of police.

The transfer comes weeks after media reports stated that 10 tribal MLAs had submitted a memorandum to Union home minister Amit Shah, alleging that all Kuki police officers, from the DG to the constables, were stripped of all power, disarmed and rendered inactive much prior to May 3, the day ethnic violence broke out in Manipur.

Doungel, however, rubbished the allegations. A report in Nagaland Post quoted him as saying that all the Kuki/Meitei policemen right from the DGP to the lowest rank, whether in Khaki or in Green, are all performing their duties to their best wherever they are assigned.

According to an official order, Rajiv Singh, a 1993-batch IPS officer of the Tripura cadre, has been sent to Manipur on inter-cadre deputation for three years.

“The undersigned is directed to refer to the subject cited above and to convey the approval of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for Inter-cadre deputation of Shri Rajiv Singh, IPS (TR:93), presently working as IG, CRPF, from Tripura cadre to Manipur cadre for a period of three years from the date of joining, in relaxation of the policy as a special case in public interest," the Union home ministry order said. The ministry also directed the CRPF to relieve Singh immediately to enable him to take up his new assignment.

News agency PTI quoted their sources as saying Singh is likely to be given a key responsibility for handling the prevailing situation in Manipur. Soon after the violence broke out in the state on May 3, the central government appointed former chief of the CRPF Kuldiep Singh as a security adviser to the Manipur government.