Trends :EarthquakeCyclone BiparjoyJack Dorsey Air India Bengaluru Murder
Home » India » Manipur Extends Internet Ban Till June 15

Manipur Extends Internet Ban Till June 15

The suspension of mobile data services, including broadband, has been extended till 3 pm of June 15, an order issued by Commissioner (Home) T Ranjit Singh on Saturday night said

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 00:09 IST

Imphal, India

The internet ban was imposed on May 3. (Image: News18)
The internet ban was imposed on May 3. (Image: News18)

The Manipur government extended its ban on internet services till June 15.

The suspension of mobile data services, including broadband, has been extended till 3 pm of June 15, an order issued by Commissioner (Home) T Ranjit Singh on Saturday night said.

The ban was imposed on May 3.

“Some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech, hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for law and order situation in the state," said the order extending the ban on the internet services till June 15.

“The suspension includes mobile data services, internet/data services including broadband except those specifically exempted by the government.. and internet lease line on a case to case basis as permitted by competent authority," it said.

Advertisement

At least 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

top videos
  • Nick Jonas' Pic With Daughter | Sunny, Bobby, Abhay Pose Together | Suhana, Khushi, Agastya Jet Off
  • Tamannaah Bhatia Calls Vijay Varma Her 'Happy Place' | Can We Finally Call Them The New 'It' Couple?
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Best Twitter AMA Session | Swiggy Surprises Him With ‘Dinner’ Delivery At Mannat
  • BeYouNick On Ranbir-Alia’s Wedding, Collaboration With Ajinkya Rehane & His Viral Videos | EXCLUSIVE
  • Will Adipurush & SatyaPrem Ki Katha's Marketing Strategy Work For Them? Should They Learn From ZHZB?

    • Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

    Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    first published: June 12, 2023, 00:09 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 00:09 IST
    Read More