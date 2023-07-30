Manipur: FIR Against ITLF Spokesman For 'Promoting Enmity'

The Manipur Police has registered a case against Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) spokesperson Ginza Vualzong for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups and creating public mischief, a charge denied by the organisation.

Registering a ’zero FIR’ based on a complaint by a trader, the Manipur Police filed the case in Imphal sub-division under sections of the Indian Penal Code dealing with promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race etc, defamation, spreading rumours and creating ill-will between two communities.

The FIR will later be transferred to the Khangshong police station under Tamenglong district for investigation.

The complaint was filed by traders, who feared that their goods would be looted at the Khangshong railway station after Vualzong made a statement that the majority community was smuggling arms and ammunition into the valley through trains.

Khangshong is the last station in the state which is connected to the railway link.

Denying the charges as baseless, Vualzong said that filing of the FIR is yet another way by the state government to "suppress the voice of tribals".