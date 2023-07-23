Manipur: ‘For How Long?’ Those Staying in Relief Camps Want to Go Back Home, Appeal to Govt

Three months since the ethnic violence began in Manipur in May, people whose houses were burnt down have been living in the relief camps. The existential question that many have been raising is for how long will they have to spend their life in the relief camps?

Ideal Girls’ College in Imphal has been turned into a relief camp where nearly 720 people are living. Francis, 35, has been staying there for the last three months. “For how long will we have to stay here? I want to go back to my house. Politicians, media persons come to see us and talk to us but nobody gives a solution. My wife is a mental health patient. Don’t know what will happen," he told News18.

Samananda has similar story to share. “We don’t want packaged food. I want to go back to my small hut. Why can’t the government make that arrangements? Home is home. Politicians are doing politics…"

Reacting to the troublesome and shocking video of two Manipuri women who were paraded naked in May, Samananda condemned the incident, and said her own relative, who is 60 years old, was locked and killed. “There are 100 such stories".

The video that surfaced online on May 4 has shocked the entire nation. So far, six arrests have been made in the case.

Manipur conflict has taken nearly 150 lives and displaced more than 60,000. Locals point out that the May 4 video may not just be the only case, there are several such incidents that have taken place in the state.

One woman sitting in the corner of the relief camp suddenly stands up and says, “Everybody comes and take down our details but nobody shows us the way to go back home. Why? Women and children are at the receiving end."

The Manipur government has urged the people to not believe in rumours, adding that a “rumour-free" helpline number has been issued for people to inform about circulation of unfounded videos.

People were also urged to return the looted arms, ammunition, and explosives to the nearest police stations.

Police said all-out efforts are being made to arrest the remaining culprits by conducting raids at many suspected hideouts.

Meanwhile, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh reacted to the video of the women being paraded naked, calling it a crime against humanity.