Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In East Imphal District After Houses Set On Fire; One Injured

Fresh tension erupted in the Checkon area of Imphal East District as unidentified miscreants set fire to two houses at different locations on Thursday afternoon. The incident, reported around 1:30 pm, resulted in a heated confrontation between local women and security forces.

The women residing in the locality refused to grant passage to the security forces and engaged them in a verbal argument. As the situation escalated, Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel resorted to firing gas shells in an attempt to disperse the crowd approaching from three different directions. In return, the irate mob retaliate with stones.

During the commotion, one woman sustained a head injury and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Promptly responding to the distress call, the fire brigade team arrived at the scene and successfully extinguished the flames, preventing further damage.

Later, a combined team of security forces managed to gain control over the situation.