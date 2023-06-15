Trends :Manipur ViolenceJunagadh ViolenceBurqa RowCyclone BiparjoyReligious Conversion
Home » India » Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In East Imphal District After Houses Set On Fire; One Injured

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In East Imphal District After Houses Set On Fire; One Injured

During the commotion, one woman sustained a head injury and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment

Advertisement

Reported By: Ahanthem Bishworjit Meitei

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 16:40 IST

Imphal East, India

Army, Assam Rifles, CAPF & Police personnel during their 'Extensive Area Domination Operations' to bring peace & harmony in violence-hit areas of Manipur. (PTI Photo)
Army, Assam Rifles, CAPF & Police personnel during their 'Extensive Area Domination Operations' to bring peace & harmony in violence-hit areas of Manipur. (PTI Photo)

Fresh tension erupted in the Checkon area of Imphal East District as unidentified miscreants set fire to two houses at different locations on Thursday afternoon. The incident, reported around 1:30 pm, resulted in a heated confrontation between local women and security forces.

The women residing in the locality refused to grant passage to the security forces and engaged them in a verbal argument. As the situation escalated, Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel resorted to firing gas shells in an attempt to disperse the crowd approaching from three different directions. In return, the irate mob retaliate with stones.

During the commotion, one woman sustained a head injury and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Promptly responding to the distress call, the fire brigade team arrived at the scene and successfully extinguished the flames, preventing further damage.

Later, a combined team of security forces managed to gain control over the situation.

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • Meanwhile, locals claimed the houses were set ablaze by unknown miscreants to create unrest amid the already fragile situation.

    Talking to the media before the scuffle with security forces, they said, “As the miscreants have ignited the houses to create a conspiracy, we are not allowing anyone to extinguish the fire."

    Follow us on

    first published: June 15, 2023, 16:33 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 16:40 IST
    Read More