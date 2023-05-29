Manipur Violence: Amit Shah Holds Crucial Meet to Restore Peace; Govt Warns Against Fake News | Updates

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a four-day visit to ethnic strife-torn Manipur, on Monday evening chaired a meeting with Chief Minister N Biren Singh, state ministers, senior BJP leaders, and top officials in Imphal to assess the situation and plan further steps to restore normalcy. His visit came a day after at least five people, including a policeman, were killed and 12 injured in violence reported in several parts on Sunday.

Shah is expected to hold several rounds of meetings on Tuesday to assess the situation, sources said. On Wednesday, he is likely to address a presser to announce the measures initiated to control the ongoing violence across the state. He is expected to fly out of Imphal on Thursday morning, security sources told the news agency PTI. This is Shah’s first visit to the northeastern state since ethnic clashes broke out earlier this month.

According to an ANI report, fresh violence erupted in several parts of the state after alleged Kuki militants, branded ‘terrorists’ by the state government, set ablaze many houses in Serou and Sugunu areas in the Kakching district on Sunday. An official said clashes broke out in the early morning hours on Sunday at several places surrounding the Imphal Valley.

On Sunday, Biren Singh said at least 40 armed militants involved in torching houses and firing at civilians have been killed in counterinsurgency operations.

Here are some key updates: