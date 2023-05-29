Manipur Violence: Amit Shah Holds Crucial Meet to Restore Peace; Govt Warns Against Fake News | Updates

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a four-day visit to ethnic strife-torn Manipur, on Monday evening chaired a meeting with Chief Minister N Biren Singh, state ministers, senior BJP leaders, and top officials in Imphal to assess the situation and plan further steps to restore normalcy. His visit came a day after at least five people, including a policeman, were killed and 12 injured in violence reported in several parts on Sunday.
Shah is expected to hold several rounds of meetings on Tuesday to assess the situation, sources said. On Wednesday, he is likely to address a presser to announce the measures initiated to control the ongoing violence across the state. He is expected to fly out of Imphal on Thursday morning, security sources told the news agency PTI. This is Shah’s first visit to the northeastern state since ethnic clashes broke out earlier this month.
According to an ANI report, fresh violence erupted in several parts of the state after alleged Kuki militants, branded ‘terrorists’ by the state government, set ablaze many houses in Serou and Sugunu areas in the Kakching district on Sunday. An official said clashes broke out in the early morning hours on Sunday at several places surrounding the Imphal Valley.
On Sunday, Biren Singh said at least 40 armed militants involved in torching houses and firing at civilians have been killed in counterinsurgency operations.
Here are some key updates:
- Shah also met State Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal.
- In an order issued today, the Manipur government said “generation or spreading of wrong information will amount to sedition." “A number of individuals in responsible positions having many followers on social media have been observed to be directly involved in generating and/or sharing information in connection with the ongoing law and order situation in Manipur… Many such information has been found to be fake news, lies, rumours or misinformation," Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi said in the order and allowed the government to act against those who spread misinformation.
- A spokesperson for the defence forces was quoted as saying by PTI that a number of people were detained with weapons after fresh incidents of firing and clashes broke out in and around Imphal Valley on Sunday.
- While aerial surveillance cover was given by UAVs, Mine Protected Vehicles and area domination patrols were put in place on the ground to ensure safe and incident-free evacuation, the official said. “Similarly, nearly 328 Kuki villagers were safely evacuated to Sajik Tampak from Sugnu," the spokesperson added.
- Biren Singh had stated that a number of Kuki “militants" in combat attire were eliminated by the security forces, who had been battling armed groups for more than eight hours in several parts of the state beset by ethnic rioting.
- Sunday clashes broke out after the army commenced combing operations to de-arm communities in order to restore law and order and bring peace. Singh claimed that these clashes were not between rival communities but between Kuki militants and security forces.
- Quoting a top official, a PTI report said the house of BJP MLA Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh was vandalised and his two vehicles were set on fire at Uripok in Imphal West.
- At Napat, Serou and Sugnu in the Kakching district, militants set fire to some 80 houses of the Meitei community prompting village residents to flee at midnight hours.
- One police personnel was killed and another injured at Sugnu in the firing. Six persons were also injured at Sugnu and another four at Serou.
- Armed militants also torched two houses and fired upon village residents in Yaingangpokpi in the Imphal East district.
- Armed Kuki “militants" attacked Phougakchao Ikhai, Torbung and Kangvai areas in the Bishnupur district on Saturday night, torching more than 30 houses belonging to the Meitei community.
- Ethnic clashes, which have claimed over 75 lives, first broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.