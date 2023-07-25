Manipur Violence: Govt Partially Restores Internet Service After Nearly 3 Months

The Manipur government lifted restrictions on the use of Broadband internet service with conditions in the violence-hit state.

The internet was suspended in May after the violence broke out. Over 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic clashes in the state since May 3.

However, mobile internet will remain suspended, the Home Department said in a notification.

“Connection will be only through static IP and that the subscriber concerned shall not accept any other connection other than allowed for the time being [TSP/ISP shall be held responsible for non-compliance of this condition]," it said. “No Wifi Hotspots shall be allowed from any of the routers and systems using the connection at any cost by the subscriber concerned," it said.

The government has considered the suffering of the people as the internet ban affected offices and institutions, and people working from home, besides mobile recharge, LPG cylinder booking, payment of electricity bills, and other online services, the order said. It said the suspension on broadband internet has been lifted in a liberalised manner, subject to fulfilment of several terms and conditions.

When Did Violence Begin in Manipur?

The violence in Manipur has been going on since May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in Churachandpur district to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

During the march, an armed mob allegedly attacked people of the Meitei community, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts, which escalated throughout the state. The violence has led to more than 160 deaths, and several injuries.

The violence in Manipur began when Kuki clashed with Meitei, over economic, social, and political benefits and quotas given to the tribes.

WHO ARE KUKIS?

Kukis, one of the several hill tribes in India, are an ethnic group inhabiting the North-eastern states of Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Tripura and Nagaland.

The Kukis live mainly in the hills while Churachandpur in Manipur is their stronghold. However, they are also present in significant numbers in Chandel, Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, and Senapati districts of Manipur.

It is believed that Kuki people are native to the Mizo Hills, a mountainous region in the south-eastern part of Mizoram. The community is further divided into 20 sub-tribes.

Thought many people from the Kuki tribe converted into Christianity, especially to Protestantism, in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, they practice local culture and traditions including rituals like animism, animal sacrifices, and traditional festivals to appease their Gods.

WHO ARE MEITEIS?