Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Manipur Guv Urges Women to Restrain from Blocking Roads During Security Ops

Manipur Guv Urges Women to Restrain from Blocking Roads During Security Ops

Appealing for peace, Uikey said on Saturday that she was deeply shocked and disheartened about the ethnic clash, which is continuing

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 18:15 IST

Imphal, India

Security personnel stand guard in violence-hit Konung Mamang area in Imphal East district of Manipur on June 15, 2023. (PTI)
Security personnel stand guard in violence-hit Konung Mamang area in Imphal East district of Manipur on June 15, 2023. (PTI)

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey has urged women of the state to restrain from blocking security forces on the roads.

Appealing for peace, Uikey said on Saturday that she was deeply shocked and disheartened about the ethnic clash, which is continuing.

The governor’s statement came after the forces reported several incidents of road blockades in the strife-torn state during security operations.

top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan Effect: Anticipation For Jawan On An All-Time High; 'Prevue' To Be Launched Soon
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Salman Caught Smoking On Camera | Karan Johar Shuts Down Troll | SPKK Catches Up On Second Weekend
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • “I, from the bottom of my heart further appeal to you all, especially mothers and sisters, to restrain from blocking security forces on the roads as they are discharging their responsibilities for the safety of the people of the state," she said.

    “Most importantly, everybody should not believe in spreading baseless rumours and should always try to desist them. All the issues can be and should be solved through a peaceful dialogue to restore the past peaceful atmosphere of the State," she added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 02, 2023, 18:15 IST
    last updated: July 02, 2023, 18:15 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App