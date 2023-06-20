Manipur HC Directs State Govt to Provide Limited Net Service

The Manipur High Court has directed the state government to provide limited internet services in some designated places. The bench noted that the internet is necessary for people to carry out urgent and essential work, especially in regard to the ongoing admission process of students.

The order was issued by Justices Ahanthem Bimol Singh & A Guneshwar Sharma while hearing a bunch of Public Interest Litigations seeking restoration of internet services in the state on Friday. It was, however, made known Tuesday, advocates said.

Internet ban has been continuing in the state since May 3 in the wake of violence between the Kukis and Meities following a high court direction to consider granting Scheduled Tribe status to the Meities. It has also asked telecom service providers to file affidavits explaining the feasibility of providing limited internet services to the public by blocking social media websites for safeguarding the state government’s concern for maintaining law and order.