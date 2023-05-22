Manipur: Houses Torched in Imphal in Fresh Flare-up; Army Called in, Curfew Reimposed

Fresh violence erupted in Imphal’s New Lambulane area on Monday after a mob set two isolated houses on fire as two armed miscreants forced locals to shut their shops on Monday afternoon, police officials said.

Following reports of arson, Armymen deployed in the area rushed to the spot and fired teargas shells to disperse the mob. This resulted in minor injuries to a few people, PTI reported.

Chief Minister Biren Singh said the government isn’t silent and taking up all the measures to restore peace and harmony. “The government would try to ensure the safety of all communities and also to live together as before," he added.

In the wake of the fresh flare-up, curfews were reimposed from 6 am to 2 pm across the state while the ban on internet services has been extended for another five days.

Earlier, the curfew was clamped from 6 am to 4 pm.

The Army and the paramilitary forces have also been brought in to bring the situation to control.

While no casualty was reported due to the arson, the mob reportedly beat up one of the miscreants while the other managed to flee. The two were taken into custody later.

Armymen deployed in the area who rushed to the scene used force and fired teargas shells to disperse the mob resulting in minor injuries to a few people.

Locals protested the incident by burning tyres on the road.

The fresh bout of violence comes after clashes broke out in the state following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in several hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Later on May 15, a convoy of 28 vehicles including trucks, fuel tankers, and earthmovers moved under the escort of CRPF and Manipur Police from Noney to Imphal.

(With PTI/ANI inputs)