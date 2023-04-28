Manipur: Internet Suspended; Sec 144 Imposed 2 Districts After CM's Event Venue Set Ablaze

Large gatherings have been banned and mobile internet services have been suspended in Manipur’s Churachandpur after an unruly mob vandalised and set on fire the venue where Chief Minister N Biren Singh is scheduled to attend a programme at New Lamka in the district on Friday.

Senior police officials with reinforcement have rushed to the place to control the situation. The District Magistrate of Churachandpur based on a report from the Superintendent of Police that there is a likelihood of breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and grave danger to human lives and public properties has clamped prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC in the tribal-dominated district.

Prohibitory Order Not Applicable On Essential Services

Advertisement

The DM’s order said it would not apply to agencies of government involved in enforcement of law and order, maintenance of essential services and public attending the inauguration of the open gym and public meeting at Sadbhvana Mandap in the district.

An order issued by the state Home Department said “social media has become a handy tool for rumour mongers and is being used to invite the general public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts."

“To prevent any disturbance to peace and order the suspension of mobile internet services shall be in force for the next five days with immediate effect in Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts," it added.

Mob Attack CM’s Meeting Venue

An unruly mob on Thursday night vandalised and set on fire the venue where Chief Minister N Biren Singh is scheduled to attend a programme at New Lamka in Churachandpur district on Friday.

Advertisement

Local police quickly swung into action and dispersed the mob but not before the venue was damaged with hundreds of burning chairs.

The agitated mobs managed to partially torched the newly set-up open gym at PT Sports complex at New Lamka which Biren Singh is slated to inaugurate on Friday afternoon, police said.

Besides the inauguration of the open gym, the CM is also scheduled to attend another function organised by a local at Sadbhavna Mandap.

Advertisement

The mob attack happened as the Indigenous Tribe Leaders Forum called for a total Churachandpur shutdown from 8 am to 4 pm.

Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum Calls For Total Shutdown

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) has called for an eight-hour shutdown in the Churachandpur district on Friday from 8 a.m. to protest the state government’s eviction drive from the protected and reserve forests.

The Forum claimed that despite the repeated submission of memorandums to the government protesting an ongoing eviction drive to clear reserved forested areas of farmers and other tribal settlers, “the government has shown no sign of willingness or sincerity in addressing the plight of the people."

On March 10, tribals organised protest rallies against the state government on this count in three districts that were also allegedly backed by Kuki militants.

A peaceful protest turned violent in three districts — Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal in which five people were injured in these incidents.

Advertisement

The protests were organised against the state government’s crackdown on poppy cultivation and encroachment of forest land.

The state government earlier this month demolished three churches in Manipur, claiming that the churches were “illegal constructions".

After the March 10 incidents, the Manipur government unilaterally pulled out from the tripartite talks and suspension of operation (SoO) signed with three Kuki militant outfits — the Kuki National Army (KNA), Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA) and Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) — even though the Union Home Ministry is yet to give its approval to the state government’s decision.

It was also reported that the cadres of KNA, ZRA and KRA are instigating poppy cultivators in the state against the government, which has been taking action against illegal poppy cultivators, and destroying poppy fields in the forest land, especially in the reserve and protected forests.

However, an umbrella organisation of the Kuki outfits has dismissed the accusations.

The hilly and forested Churachandpur district in southern Manipur, which borders Myanmar and Mizoram, is home to various Kuki-Chin militant groups.

The Centre and the Manipur government signed the tripartite agreement and SoO with the three militant outfits on August 22, 2008.

(With Inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest India News here