Manipur Mayhem: Central Forces Take Charge of Situation, over 1,000 People Seek Shelter in South Assam

More than a thousand people had crossed the Jiri river dividing Manipur and south Assam to reach their relatives or to take shelter in churches and schools in Jirighat area of Cachar district at the time of filing this report. Almost all of them have left their villages and walked to reach Assam. Though the Centre has deployed additional security forces, for these people, leaving Manipur seemed to be the best option as the situation may escalate.

“Most of the people have taken shelter with their relatives on this side, while others are in churches and schools. There are no issues here and we are monitoring the situation round the clock. Our chief minister has instructed to ensure their security and shelter. The Assam Rifles and CRPF personnel have been adequately deployed. Among the inmates are their children and women; many are sick. The locals have been extremely cooperative," said Numal Mahatta, superintendent of police, Cachar.

Advertisement

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the district administration to respond to the situation and act affirmatively.

“Several families affected by the recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam. I have requested the district administration of Cachar to take care of these families. I am also in constant communication with N Biren Singh and have pledged the full support of the Assam government during this hour of crisis," he said.

Jiribam is located on the state’s westernmost boundary, adjoining the Cachar district of Assam. It is also known as the western gate of Manipur. Jiribam town is inhabited by the Meiteis, Bengalis, and various other communities, including the Kukis. Most of the people who have left Manipur in search of refuge are from the broader Kuki community.

Advertisement

“These people have come from Manipur where violence has taken place. People are still coming and we are doing our best to provide them shelter and essentials," said Zothangsanga Hmar, secretary, Hmar Students Union.

Clashes that broke out in the state on Wednesday between tribals and the majority Meiei community, intensified with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ to protest moves to give scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Metei community.

Advertisement

According to Manipur’s director general of police P Doungel, 14 companies of paramilitary forces (RAF, CRPF, and BSF) have been deployed so far. “More paramilitary forces are incoming. Their action will be very different from Manipur police as they are trained for war…As many as 15,000-20,000 victims have been successfully evacuated so far. They are kept at safe locations," he said.

The police chief also appealed to people to surrender the weapons snatched from around 7-8 police posts by mobs.

Advertisement

“Those who surrender the weapons will be spared considering it as mob action. Those who fail to surrender the weapons will face severe consequences of law. The case might be even handed over to the NIA if they fail to surrender the weapons," Doungel added. The authorities meanwhile have identified 23 vulnerable police stations.

The Army has stated that the situation in Manipur has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. “Indian Air Force undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster and AN 32 aircrafts. Induction commenced on night of 04 May and additional columns commenced domination with effect from wee hours of 05 May 23. Domination and evacuation of civilians of all communities from affected areas continued throughout the night. Flag march in CC’Pur and other sensitive areas underway," read a statement released by the Defence PRO in Guwahati on Friday.

Advertisement

The Army has released helpline numbers:

All India Army Helpline no:- 1904

HQ Eastern Comd, Kolkata

Mob:- 7439229496

Landline:- 033-22438703

Mob:- 7439229496 Landline:- 033-22438703 4 Corps Tezpur

Mob:- 9387144346

Landline: 036-2124276

Mob:- 9387144346 Landline: 036-2124276 3 Corps, Rangapahar

Mob:- 8798959257

Landline:- 038-62249122

(With ground inputs from Anirudh Lashkar and Bisworjit Meitei)

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here