Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Manipur: Miscreant Killed After Security Forces Fire to Thwart 'Looting' of Police Armoury

Manipur: Miscreant Killed After Security Forces Fire to Thwart 'Looting' of Police Armoury

A security force jawan also suffered injuries, they said

Advertisement

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 21:48 IST

Imphal, India

Later, the personnel of the anti-riot Rapid Action Force (RAF) conducted a flag march in the area to restore peace. (File photo/PTI)
Later, the personnel of the anti-riot Rapid Action Force (RAF) conducted a flag march in the area to restore peace. (File photo/PTI)

A miscreant was killed on Tuesday after security forces opened fire at a mob that was allegedly trying to loot a police armoury in Thoubal district of restive Manipur, officials said.

A security force jawan also suffered injuries, they said.

Later, the personnel of the anti-riot Rapid Action Force (RAF) conducted a flag march in the area to restore peace.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • The Thoubal district is about 24 km from the state capital Imphal.

    The Army and central police forces have been deployed to bring peace in the northeastern state where ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities has continued for two months, leaving over 100 people dead, many injured and a large number of houses and places of worship gutted.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Arpita RajArpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and i...Read More

    first published: July 04, 2023, 21:48 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 21:48 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App