Manipur MLA Writes to Scindia Over 'Wrong' Printing of Imphal Airport's Name in Air India Tickets

An MLA from Manipur has urged Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to initiate a probe into an incident of alleged "gross error" in the printing of the name of Imphal airport in a few tickets on an Air India flight.

In a letter to Scindia, Manipur MLA RK Imo Singh said it has come to light through various social media platforms that a few Air India tickets mentioned "the ATO office of Imphal, Manipur as Air India, ATO Imphal Airport, Lamka".

"This is totally unacceptable on the part of Air India to have made this gross error and act of negligence/conspiracy to have altered the name from Imphal to Lamka in the official ticket," he said.

The MLA said there is only one airport in the entire Manipur, i.e. in the capital city of Imphal and hence there can be no error of judgment that an adjoining airport name has been tagged.

"I urge you to kindly look into this matter seriously and ensure that the original name of the ATO stands corrected in the tickets of Air India and that such acts are never repeated in the future again. I also request you to investigate and take appropriate action against the officials of Air India and any other officials involved from any organisation/ government, in making such alterations by initiating a time-bound enquiry and also ensure that adequate punishment is given to those involved so that it is never repeated again," the letter said.

However, sources said, the name of the Imphal airport was "wrongly" printed on a few tickets due to the change of the platform from where the website is hosted.