Manipur: Police Arrests Four Militants of Different Outfits

A total of 129 checkpoints have been erected in various hill and valley districts and 2,027 people were detained for violations

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 11:09 IST

Imphal, India

Six firearms, five cartridges and two explosives were also seized during the operations (Representative Image: ANI)
Six firearms, five cartridges and two explosives were also seized during the operations (Representative Image: ANI)

Four militants belonging to different outfits were arrested in separate operations and arms and ammunition were seized from them, police said on Tuesday.

During search operations, police teams nabbed one insurgent each of the NSCN(IM) and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and two overground workers of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) (Lamyanba Khuman faction) from Imphal East and Bishnupur districts, a police statement said.

Six firearms, five cartridges and two explosives were also seized during the operations, it said.

Search operations were conducted by security forces in fringe and vulnerable areas of the five valley districts, it said.

    • Movement of vehicles along National Highway 37 (Imphal-Silchar Road) is taking place with strict vigil in vulnerable areas and security convoys are being provided in sensitive stretches, the statement said.

    A total of 129 checkpoints have been erected in various hill and valley districts and 2,027 people were detained for violations, it added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 29, 2023, 11:09 IST
    last updated: August 29, 2023, 11:09 IST
