Manipur Police Arrests Sixth Suspect in Viral Video Case, Steps Up Raids for Remaining Culprits

The Manipur Police has arrested six people, including a juvenile, in connection with the case involving parading two women naked in Kangpokpi district of the state on May 4, officials said on Saturday.

The survivors are alleged to have been sexually assaulted before being released. A 26-second video capturing the horrific incident surfaced on Wednesday.

In an official statement, the state police said, “As of now, one juvenile has been arrested in the case. State Police is making all-out effort to arrest the remaining culprits by conducting raids at many suspected hideouts."

In an earlier statement, the fifth accused was identified as Yumlembam Nungsithoi.

Following outcry over the video which viral on social media, the police made the first arrest related to the incident on Thursday, arresting a man who was part of the mob involved in parading the women at B Phainom village. He was seen dragging one of the victims. Subsequently, three more arrests were made on the same day.

Four accused in the case were remanded in 11-day police custody on Friday.

A complaint concerning the video was filed on June 21 at Saikul police station in Kangpokpi district. The FIR, as per reports, detailed the chaotic events leading up to the abduction of the tribal women.

According to the FIR, the mayhem involved the killing of one person by the mob as he attempted to protect his sister from being raped on May 4. Subsequently, the two women were paraded naked and molested in front of others.

In a separate incident, a tribal woman lodged a complaint at Saikul police station, stating that her 21-year-old daughter and her 24-year-old friend were allegedly raped by a mob at their rented house near Konung Mamang before being brutally murdered on May 4. The woman mentioned that both victims were working as caretakers at a car washing station, and their bodies have not been recovered yet.

The police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 398 (attempt to commit robbery), 436 (use of fire or explosives to destroy a house), and 448 (house-trespass), along with a section of the Arms Act. However, the FIR does not include charges of gangrape or murder.

In response to mounting tension caused by the viral video, the Manipur state government issued an appeal to the public on Saturday, urging them not to believe in rumors. A dedicated “rumour-free" helpline number (9233522822) has been provided for people to report the circulation of “unfounded" videos.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has assured that he is closely monitoring the search operations for other suspects seen in the viral video. The state government stated that raids are being conducted at numerous suspected hideouts as part of the ongoing efforts.

“We are condemning it state-wide, both in valley and hills. The people of the state regard women as mothers. Some miscreants tarnished our image by doing this," Singh said.

At least 160 people have lost their lives due to ethnic violence since May 3 when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was held in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.