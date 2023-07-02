Manipur: Restrictions Relaxed in Imphal West on Sunday

Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC were relaxed in the Imphal West district of violence-hit Manipur on Sunday, according to a notification.

The restrictions on the movement of people were imposed on May 3 after clashes broke out in the state, said the notification issued by Additional District Magistrate N Johnson Meetei on Saturday.

“… restriction of movement of general public outside their residences is hereby lifted for July 2, 2023 (Sunday) from 05:00 AM to 06:00 PM for all areas of Imphal West District," it said.

The decision was taken due to considerable improvement in the law and order situation in the district, it said, adding that there is also a need to relax the restriction to allow people to purchase essential items, including medicines and food.