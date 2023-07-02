Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Manipur: Restrictions Relaxed in Imphal West on Sunday

Manipur: Restrictions Relaxed in Imphal West on Sunday

The decision was taken due to considerable improvement in the law and order situation in the district, said the notification issued by Additional District Magistrate N Johnson Meetei

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 11:50 IST

Imphal, India

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in hill districts to protest against Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. (File/PTI)
Clashes first broke out on May 3 after 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in hill districts to protest against Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. (File/PTI)

Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC were relaxed in the Imphal West district of violence-hit Manipur on Sunday, according to a notification.

The restrictions on the movement of people were imposed on May 3 after clashes broke out in the state, said the notification issued by Additional District Magistrate N Johnson Meetei on Saturday.

“… restriction of movement of general public outside their residences is hereby lifted for July 2, 2023 (Sunday) from 05:00 AM to 06:00 PM for all areas of Imphal West District," it said.

The decision was taken due to considerable improvement in the law and order situation in the district, it said, adding that there is also a need to relax the restriction to allow people to purchase essential items, including medicines and food.

    • More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

    Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 02, 2023, 11:50 IST
    last updated: July 02, 2023, 11:50 IST
