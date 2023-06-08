Manipur Situation Peaceful, Centre Okays Rs 101 Crore Package for Displaced People: State Security Advisor

The Centre has approved a Rs 101.75 crore relief package for the displaced people in violence-hit Manipur following a directive of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, security advisor to the state government Kuldiep Singh said on Thursday. He also said the situation in Manipur remained peaceful and under control and there has been no incident of violence in the state in the last 48 hours.

"To provide relief to the displaced people in Manipur, the Ministry of Home Affairs has approved Rs 101.75 crore relief package. During his recent Manipur visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had directed the state government to send a request to MHA for a relief package for displaced people," Singh said. In the last 24 hours, 27 arms, 245 ammunition and 41 bombs were recovered from the Porompat police station jurisdiction of Manipur's Imphal East district while one weapon and two bombs were seized in the state's Bishnupur district. A total of 896 arms, 11,763 ammunition and 200 bombs of different kinds have been recovered so far, the security advisor said.

Curfew relaxation for 12 hours has been announced in five valley districts and for 10 hours to 8 hours in neighbouring hill districts. There is no curfew in six other hill districts. Singh said movement of essential items along National Highway-37 is ensured and 294 empty vehicles have left Imphal for Jiribam on Thursday. A total of 220 loaded vehicles have left Noney and 198 loaded tankers and trucks have left Jiribam.