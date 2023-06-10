Manipur Still on the Edge, Centre Extends Central Forces' Deployment Till June 30

The central armed police forces sent by centre and deployed in Manipur have now started making arrangements for a longer stay in the state after the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday extended the deployment of 114 companies of CAPFs in the state till June 30. It is expected that the deployment will be further extended considering the situation in the state.

Sources said earlier, the deadline was till June 10 which was extended for this month as the situation is still tense. On Friday, three civilians were killed and two injured in violence that took place near the Sangaithel area located in the adjoining area of Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts in the morning.

At present, there are 52 companies of CRPF, 10 Rapid Action Force, 43 BSF companies, four of ITBP and five of SSB deployed in the state to maintain law and order. This week, the Union Home Ministry sent additional 30 companies to Manipur as the situation is not yet stable.

Advertisement

A senior-level official deployed in Manipur said forces have started making arrangements for staying in the state for a longer period. Central forces have been making arrangements by deploying officers for the ad-hoc battalions. The officers will command control and supervise these battalions. This will help the forces to coordinate with the local administration. Recently, CRPF sent close to 20 officers of deputy commandant and officer second in-command, including half-a-dozen doctors.

“Since we are expecting deployment for a longer period which may go on for months, we have started making arrangements for that. All the requirements have been listed and soon, everything regarding the deployment and stay for the force will be arranged. The situation remains tense and casualties are still being reported," an ADG rank official told News18.

Another officer from Manipur Police said the situation may take time as it requires a multi-dimensional approach which the government is adopting. The officer said merely using force will not be very helpful and connecting with local groups would be required to take the state back to normalcy.

Forces and the Manipur administration have successfully recovered 953 arms, more than 13,500 ammunition and close to 225 bombs from different districts. However, the total recovered arms is not even 25 per cent of the total number of arms looted or stolen.