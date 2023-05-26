Manipur: Union Minister RR Singh's House Attacked by Mob; Violence in Boxer Mary Kom's Native Village

In a fresh bout of violence reported from Manipur, Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh’s house was attacked by a mob in Imphal East. Security forces had to resort to tear gas to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. Speaking to CNN-News18, the minister said that the attack on his house was politically motivated.

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from other parts of the state as well including Indian boxer Mary Kom’s native Kangthei village in the Churachandpur district. The Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) condemned the attack on the Kangthei village.

On Thursday, an indefinite curfew was imposed in the Bishnupur district and the relaxation window was shortened by four hours in Imphal West as a precaution after fresh violence involving suspected militants and the organized mob that left one person dead and two others injured. Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Govindas Konthoujam’s house was ransacked in the Bishnupur district. READ MORE

Ex-CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh, who was appointed as CM Biren Singh’s Security Advisor after clashes first broke out in the state on May 3, said militants fired at a group of people in the Tronglaobi area of Bishnupur on Wednesday morning. “A person wounded in the firing died on the way to the hospital," Singh was quoted as saying by TOI.

Amidst reports of fresh violence, a delegation of representatives of various political parties in the state met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Guwahati and discussed the situation in Manipur on Thursday. The delegation was led by Assembly Speaker T. Satyabrata Singh and comprised representatives from the BJP, NPF, and NPP.

Speaking to the media about the meeting, Leishangthem Susindro Meitei, Manipur Cabinet Minister, said, “The main discussion was to bring back peace in Manipur. The Union Home Minister has stated that he will visit Manipur from May 29 to June 1."

