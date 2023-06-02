Manipur Unrest: How Amit Shah Came Up with 'Peace Theory' for Violence-Hit State

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in violence-hit Manipur’s capital Imphal on Monday, May 29 and held multiple rounds of meetings with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and the state cabinet. The Home Minister met the Governor, and the state security advisor, listened to all parties involved and came up with the “peace theory".

On Tuesday, Shah visited Churachandpur and met with representatives from the Ima market (the largest women-run market in Asia) and the Meira Paibi women’s group (an intellectual group in Manipur). On Wednesday, the Union Minister went to Moreih and Kangpokpi, both Kuki-dominated areas.

Amit Shah’s Peace Theory Declaration

Shah began his press conference by stating that the misunderstanding arose due to a “hasty" decision by the court. His statement hinted that the government will take appropriate decisions in the interests of all sides. He also announced a judiciary inquiry headed by a former judge of the high court indicating that the Indian government will ensure a neutral investigation. As many as six cases will be handed over to the CBI.

Peace Committee

Shah also proposed a peace committee headed by the governor. This committee will include stakeholders from all sides, demonstrating a neutral approach to dialogue. Civil society leaders, intellectuals, and prominent personalities will be members of this peace committee indicating a holistic approach to establishing peace.

Inter-Agency Unified Command

Concerns have been raised by one community regarding the forces involved to restore law and order in the state. Shah announced the establishment of a coordination committee headed by the current security advisor, Kuldiep Singh, which clearly indicates the priority of neutrality in this aspect. DG P Doungel has been replaced by Rajib Singh from the Tripura Cadre. Decisions taken by the Union Minister demonstrate that the central government is looking at the matter with a neutral perspective.

Biometrics

There have been allegations from one side that people are entering Manipur illegally. To counter the same, the Central government has backed the state government’s decision of conducting the biometric process which will continue.

Medical Facility in Kuki-Dominated Areas

Shah also stated that a special team of doctors has already reached the hill areas. Two Union Government Joint Secretaries and five directors will oversee the operation. He also emphasized that if needed, similar facilities will be provided in the valley region.

Strong Steps Against Illegal Arms Possession, Clear Message on SOO

There have been allegations of militants possessing illegal arms. Shah gave them a one-day notice and announced the commencement of a combing operation. Strict actions will be taken against those who do not surrender, he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah’s decisions clearly demonstrate that the concerns of both communities have been addressed. As a guardian, he made it clear that he would personally monitor the situation and said he will return in June to reassess.

Experts in Manipur believe that Shah, as a guardian, has offered the best possible solution, and hoped that peace will be restored in the state.