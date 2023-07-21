Manipur Video Case: All 4 Accused Sent to 11-day Police Custody

Manipur Police on Friday said all four accused, who were arrested in connection with a viral video of two women being paraded naked in the violence-hit state, were sent to 11-day police custody. They were held on Thursday, a day after the 26-second video surfaced on July 19. The complaint in this connection was lodged around a month ago June 21 at Saikul police station in Kangpokpi district.

The incident took place in a Manipur village on May 4, a day after violence broke out in the state against the demand for ST status by Meiteis. The video surfaced online on July 19 after the internet ban in the northeastern state was lifted, sparking nationwide outrage.

Police said the first arrested person was seen prominently directing the mob at B. Phainom village of Kangpokpi district in the video. One of the women seen in the video is the wife of an ex-army man who had served in the Indian Army as a Subedar of the Assam Regiment and even fought in the Kargil War.

Advertisement

The FIR filed in this case, a copy of which has been seen by PTI, revealed the tale of mayhem which occurred before the abduction and shameful behaviour with tribal women, a video of which has now formed the basis of raids and arrests of people connected with the incident. The FIR claimed that one person was killed by the mob as he tried to protect his sister from being raped on May 4 before the two were paraded naked and molested in front of others.