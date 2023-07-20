Manipur Video: Viral Clip Triggers Outrage; Complaint Copy Accessed by News18 Narrates Sequence of Events

The May 4 video of two women in Manipur being paraded naked has sparked a massive outcry with political leaders, film stars and people across the country reacting to the heinous act. Acting swiftly, Manipur Police has already made the first arrest. The accused has been identified as Khuriem Hero Das.

The video depicted a distressing incident where a few men from one community paraded two naked women from another warring community. This shocking video circulated just before the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) declared their intention to hold a protest march on Thursday to draw attention to their plight.

Let’s look At Some of the Updates

News18 Accesses Complaint Copy | What Does it Say

News18 has accessed complaint copy of the incident that took place on May 4 at 3 pm. The complaint by villagers says, “Some unknown miscreants suspected to be a members of Meitei Youth Organisations, Meetei Leepun, Kangleipak Kanba Lup (KKL), Arambai Tenggol and World Meitei Council (WMC), Schedule Tribe Demand Committee (STDC) numbering about 800-1000 persons carrying sophisticated weapons like AK Rifles. SLR. INSAS and .303 Rilfes, forcefully entered our village B. Phainom, Island Sub-Division Kangpokpi District [sic]"

“The violent mob vandalised all the houses and burnt them to the ground after looting all the moveable properties and cash including Furnitures, Electronic items, Utensils, Clothes, grains, Cattles. Domestic animals etc. leaving all of us homeless," the police complaint reads.

It further mentions how some villagers who had fled out of fear, were rescued by cops but were “blocked on the way by a mob and snatched from the custody of police team by the violent mob near Toubul (Sekmai khunou) about 2 km from Nongpok Sekmai PS and about 3 Km from 33 AR Somrei Post [sic]".

The complaint further reads that three women were physically forced to remove their clothes and were stripped naked in front of the mob. The were “brutally gang raped in the broad daylight in front of the witnesses…," the complaint reads.

Mass Combing Ops On To Nab Others: CM Biren Singh

Manipur CM N Biren Singh said that a mass combing operation has commenced in suspected areas, and the cybercrime unit has been tasked with verifying the video’s authenticity. He further disclosed that one main perpetrator involved in the heinous crime has already been arrested last night.

NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Manipur Case, Demands Prompt Action

The National Commission for Women has initiated action on its own accord to address an alleged incident in Manipur, where two women were reportedly paraded naked. They have directed the state police chief to promptly investigate and take appropriate measures regarding this matter.

Tensions escalated in the Manipur hills following the emergence of a video on May 4. The distressing footage depicted two women from opposing communities being publicly humiliated as they were stripped and paraded by a group of men from the other community.

‘Really Disturbed’: SC Reacts To Viral Manipur Video

The Supreme Court expressed deep concern on Thursday over the viral video, showing two women being paraded naked in Manipur. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud called on the government to take immediate action.

The CJI described the incident as utterly unacceptable, highlighting the exploitation of women as a means of fueling communal strife, which he deemed the gravest form of constitutional abuse. He further expressed the court’s profound disturbance at the emergence of such videos.

The Supreme Court emphasized that if the government fails to take action, they will intervene.

The Supreme Court stressed that it is high time for the government to step in and act decisively. Such incidents are completely unacceptable in a constitutional democracy and deeply disturbing.

‘Entire Nation Ashamed’: PM Reacts To Manipur Incident

While speaking about the Manipur incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “My heart is wrenched due to the incident in Manipur. The entire nation feels ashamed; such incidents of violence are disgraceful for the whole country and every citizen."

The Prime Minister appealed to all chief ministers to take strict measures against any accused involved. “No one should be spared, and the law must take appropriate action. They will never be forgiven," added PM Modi.

Home Minister Amit Shah Dials Manipur CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Chief Minister Biren Singh and other officials in the administration. He enquired about the current status, and Biren has assured him that all necessary steps will be taken. Manipur CM has said that strong punishment will be given to the accused.

Sharad Pawar Demands Immediate Steps from Centre to Restore Peace

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday demanded that the Prime Minister’s Office and the Union Home Ministry immediately take necessary steps to restore peace in Manipur, after shocking visuals emerged of two women being paraded naked in the strife-torn state.

Quoting Dr B R Ambedkar, Pawar in a tweet said, “Without humanity, your glory is worthless." Distressing to see disturbing visuals from Manipur specially the atrocities against women, which is “despicable", he said.

“It’s time to unite, raise our voices, & demand Justice for the people of #Manipur. Home department along with PMO need to immediately take necessary action to restore peace in Manipur," Pawar tweeted.

Manipur Police Makes First Arrest

The Manipur Police has made their first arrest after a video depicting the sexual assault on Kuki women went viral. Kukdiep Singh, the Security Advisor to the Manipur Chief Minister, confirmed to CNN-News18 that the main accused, Khuriem Hero Das, has been arrested.

“He is seen in the video wearing a green check shirt. We have taken him into custody and are interrogating him," Singh said.

Kuldiep Singh explained that while the FIR was registered promptly, the investigation was initially hindered as there was no evidence available to identify the suspects.

“When the video surfaced yesterday, we immediately set up 12 teams to identify the accused," he said.

The police are also searching for the survivors. According to the police, the women are not the complainants, but their testimonies will be crucial to proceed further in the matter, as stated by the officials.

Centre Asks Twitter to Take Down Parade Videos

An official order has been issued by the government to Twitter and other social media platforms, directing them to refrain from sharing the viral video showing the nude parade of the two Manipuri women."It is imperative for social media platforms to adhere to Indian laws as the matter is currently under investigation," government sources said.

Case of Murder, Gang-Rape Filed, Says Police

Police had issued a statement on Wednesday saying a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants and that all-out efforts were on to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

When Will CM Be Replaced: Cong on Manipur Video

The Congress on Thursday slammed the Centre after a May 4 video showing two women being paraded naked by some men in Manipur surfaced and asked when will the Narendra Modi government stop acting like “all is well". The party also sought to know when will Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh be replaced.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it has been 78 days since a full-scale ethnic violence broke out in Manipur and 77 days since the ghastly incident where two women were stripped, paraded and allegedly raped. It has been 63 days since an FIR was filed against unknown persons and the culprits are still at large, he said.

Shaken & Disgusted, Tweets Akshay Kumar

Shocked, Smriti Irani Speaks To Manipur CM

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has said that she has spoken to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the May 4 video showing two women being paraded naked by some men in the state.

She termed the incident “condemnable and downright inhuman".

In a tweet on Thursday night, the Union minister said, “The horrific video of sexual assault of two women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N Biren Singh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway and assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice." Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.

INDIA Will Not Stay Silent While Idea of India Being Attacked in Manipur: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday over the situation in Manipur and said “INDIA will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked" in the northeastern state. Gandhi’s remarks came after a video shot on May 4 surfaced on Wednesday, showing two women being paraded naked in ethnic violence-hit Manipur.

Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unidentified armed miscreants. “PM’s silence and inaction has led Manipur into anarchy. INDIA will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked in Manipur," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Shameful, Condemnable: Kejriwal on Attack on Women in Manipur

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday condemned the parading of two women naked in ethnic violence-hit Manipur, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay attention to the prevailing situation in the state and ensure strict action to the culprits.

The reaction comes after a video shot on May 4 surfaced on Wednesday, showing the two women being paraded naked in the northeastern state.

“The incident in Manipur is very shameful and condemnable. This kind of heinous act cannot be tolerated in Indian society," Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, said in a tweet in Hindi.

‘Crime Against Humanity’: Manipur CM on Video of 2 Women Paraded

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday reacted to the May 4 video of two women being “paraded naked" on a road allegedly by a group of men and assured capital punishment for those involved.

Speaking to CNN-News18, he said, “It is a crime against humanity and if found true, the state government will leave no stone unturned to nab the culprits and give them capital punishment. It is a heinous crime and I condemn it strongly."

Trinamool to Raise Manipur Issue in Parliament On Wednesday, the Trinamool Congress announced its commitment to address the issue of ethnic strife in Manipur during the Parliament session. The party strongly condemned the distressing incident involving the molestation and public humiliation of two women by a group of men in the northeastern state. A delegation of five TMC MPs visited Churachandpur, one of the most affected districts, and Imphal Valley, where they inspected two relief camps each. Additionally, the leaders held a meeting with Governor Anusuiya Ukiye at Raj Bhavan.

