Manipur Video: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Reaches Manipur; Cops Make 6th Arrest, Security Upped Across State;

The May 4 Manipur video where two women are being paraded naked, sparked a massive outrage among people and the state. Police had made the first arrest on July 20, a day after a 26-second video of the horrific incident surfaced on July 19. Three more arrests were made later that day. A sixth arrest has been made by the police on Saturday.

The disturbing video showed a few men from a community parading two naked women, said to be from another conflicted community. The shocking video was circulated just before the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) declared their intention to hold a protest march to draw attention to their plight.

- DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Reaches Imphal Airport

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal — who said that she is going to Manipur as an activist to help the victims — has reached the Imphal Airport, Manipur.

Maliwal said that she will directly go to the CM’s Office to meet Chief Minister N Biren Singh. “I want to meet the sexual abuse survivors and see if they have got legal aid, counselling or any compensation. I appeal to the Manipur Govt that I have come here to help the people of the state, please allow me to do that," she added.

Further she stated that her intention to visit the state is not to do politics. She requested PM Modi and Women and Child Development Minister (Smriti Irani) to visit Manipur, adding that, she will try and meet the Governor as well.

- Manipur Govt Advises DCW Chief to Postpone Visit

In response to DCW Chief Swati Maliwal’s letter, the Manipur government has sent her a letter suggesting her to postpone her visit as the law and order situation in the state is not good.

She said, “I only want to visit Manipur to help the victims. I am appealing to the State Govt to allow me to visit Manipur and arrange my visit to the relief camps where these victims are staying"

- DCW Chief Claims Manipur Govt Denied Her Permission to Visit the State

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has claimed that the state government denied her permission to visit the state for interacting with the survivors of sexual assault.

Following the surfacing of the parading video, Maliwal had written to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Manipur, talking about her plans to visit the violence hit-state.

- Manipur Police Makes 6th Arrest in Connection to the Case

The Manipur police has arrested a sixth person in connection to the Manipur video case. The arrested person is a juvenile.

Police said that the arrested youth is 19-years-old. They made the first four arrests a day after the video surfaced on July 19.

- Security Tightened Across Manipur

The Manipur police and central forces have tightened security across the state to avoid any case of violence or such flare-ups in the wake of the viral video of two women being paraded naked.

“A total of 126 nakas and checkpoints were installed in different districts, both in the hill and the valley and police detained 413 persons in connection with violations," Manipur Police tweeted. They have also said that movement of essential items on the highway has been ensured.

- Manipur Govt Issues ‘Rumour-Free’ Helpline Number

The Manipur government has urged the people to not believe in rumours, adding that a “rumour-free" helpline number has been issued for people to inform about circulation of unfounded videos.

People were also urged to return the looted arms, ammunition, and explosives to the nearest police stations.

Police said all-out efforts are being made to arrest the remaining culprits by conducting raids at many suspected hideouts.

- Sibal Says Only Way to Forward is to Impose President’s Rule

Amid the pouring outrage triggered by the May 4 Manipur video, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has said that the only way forward in Manipur is to sack Chief Minister N Biren Singh and imposing President’s Rule.

Sibal took to Twitter and said, “The only way forward: Sack Biren Singh; Impose Art. 356; Apologise to the women of our country." He added that, “Nothing has changed since Nirbhaya: Unnao, Hathras, Kathua, Bilkis (convicts release). Beti bachao PM ji!"

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3 when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

- Manipur CM Assures Capital Punishment for Culprits

Manipur CM N Biren Singh reacted to the video of the women being paraded naked, calling it a crime against humanity.

He said that every effort will be made to nab the culprits and give them capital punishment for committing such a heinous crime.