Manipur Violence: 140 Weapons Surrendered After Amit Shah's Appeal

Manipur police on Friday said as many as 140 weapons have been surrendered at different places in Manipur after Union Minister Amit Shah’s appeal.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday warned the miscreants and asked them to hand over their weapons to police as “combing operation will begin from tomorrow, forcing officers to take strict action".

Shah also announced that a judicial commission, headed by a retired high court judge, will probe the incident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on a four-day visit to conflict-hit Manipur in an attempt to restore peace. He announced a judicial probe into the clashes that erupted between the northeastern states’ Kuki and Meitei communities leading to widespread violence.

