Trends :Odisha Train AccidentOdisha Accident VideoAshwini VaishnawIndiGo FlightCocktail Drugs Banned
Home » India » Manipur Violence: 140 Weapons Surrendered After Amit Shah's Appeal

Manipur Violence: 140 Weapons Surrendered After Amit Shah's Appeal

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday warned the miscreants and asked them to hand over their weapons to police as “combing operation will begin from tomorrow, forcing officers to take strict action"

Advertisement

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 14:59 IST

Manipur, India

As many as 140 weapons have been surrendered at different places in Manipur after Union Minister Amit Shah's appeal. (Photo: PTI)
As many as 140 weapons have been surrendered at different places in Manipur after Union Minister Amit Shah's appeal. (Photo: PTI)

Manipur police on Friday said as many as 140 weapons have been surrendered at different places in Manipur after Union Minister Amit Shah’s appeal.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday warned the miscreants and asked them to hand over their weapons to police as “combing operation will begin from tomorrow, forcing officers to take strict action".

Shah also announced that a judicial commission, headed by a retired high court judge, will probe the incident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on a four-day visit to conflict-hit Manipur in an attempt to restore peace. He announced a judicial probe into the clashes that erupted between the northeastern states’ Kuki and Meitei communities leading to widespread violence.

ALSO READ: ‘Surrender Weapons’: Shah’s Stern Warning Amid Decision on Panel to Probe Manipur Violence

top videos
  • Odisha Train Tragedy: Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, & Others React
  • Shahid Kapoor On Who Can Replace Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan: 'NOBODY!' | Bloody Daddy | EXCLUSIVE
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raises A Toast For Her Friendship With Vijay Deverakonda; And We Are In Awe
  • Deepika, Ranbir At YJHD Reunion | Aamir & Kapil's Bromance | Madhuri & Karisma's Dance Of Friendship
  • SidKiara's Insta PDA Lights Up Internet | Parineeti Mum On Wedding Date | Ranveer's Hollywood Dreams
    • Follow us on

    first published: June 02, 2023, 14:43 IST
    last updated: June 02, 2023, 14:59 IST
    Read More