Manipur Violence: ‘Shoot-at-sight’ Orders Issued in ‘Extreme Cases’; Amit Shah Dials CMs of 3 NE States

Amid the violence, the Manipur government on Thursday issued shoot at sight order in “extreme cases" as clashes continue to take place between tribals and the majority Meitei community which has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages.

The order, issued on behalf of the Governor said ‘shoot at sight’ could be resorted to when persuasion, warning and reasonable force “have been exhausted and the situation could not be controlled".

The notification signed by the Commissioner (Home) of the state government was issued under provisions of the criminal procedure code 1973.

To review the situation on ground, Home Minister Amit Shah held two meetings with top functionaries of Manipur and central governments through video conference today and also dialed three chief ministers.

Shah had a telephonic conversation with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who briefed him in the morning about the prevailing scene in the state and steps being taken to restore normalcy.

He also spoke with chief ministers Neiphiu Rio (Nagaland), Zoramthanga (Mizoram) and Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam).

Meanwhile, the Army has been summoned to control major violence that ripped through Manipur’s capital Imphal, where multiple vehicles and several places of worship were torched. The most affected areas are Churachandpur and Imphal.

In a desperate plea for assistance, Mary Kom Tweeted: “My state Manipur is burning, kindly help", requesting immediate action from PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah in the matter.

While speaking to CNN-News18, Mary Kom explained how bad the situation is in Manipur. She said: “From the bottom of my heart, I appeal to Centre and state governments for ensuring safety of everyone. The situation in Manipur is very bad and anything can happen." The boxer added that everyone is suffering in te state.

Army Moves Over 10,000 People to Safety

Army was requisitioned on May 3 night and it is likely to be in force till May 4 until further orders of extension. The Army and Assam Rifles were deployed to control the situation in Manipur where violence broke out during a tribal agitation, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday. So far, over 10,000 people have been rescued by the forces from the violence-hit areas, and given shelter, he said, adding that more people are being shifted to safer places.

The Army and Assam Rifles were requisitioned last night, and along with the state police, the forces arrested the violence by the morning, the spokesperson said. “Flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control," he said.

Manipur CM Issues Statement on Violence & Lives Lost

In a statement on Thursday, Manipur CM Biren Singh said that “precious lives have been lost" and this “incident is a result of misunderstanding between two sections of society".

He added: “During the last 24 hours, some incident of clashes, vandalism and arson have been reported in Imphal, Bishnupur and Moreh etc. Precious lives have been lost beside damage of property, of residence, which is very very unfortunate."

‘Want Peace To Be Restored’: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga, too, preached the message of peace. The Mizoram CM said that he had a lengthy conversation with Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur CM Biren Singh over the issue and he sincerely hopes that “peace will be restored in Manipur.

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey reacted by saying that “I am deeply saddened by the incidents of violence yesterday & today. I urge all the people of Manipur to maintain peace, love & harmony as per their tradition and not participate in any kind of violence or arson. I urge them to not pay heed to rumours…"

Curfew Imposed in Eight Districts

Curfew was imposed in eight districts of Manipur and mobile internet services were suspended in the entire northeastern state over violence during a tribal agitation on Wednesday, officials said.

Police fired several rounds of tear gas shells to control the mob, the officer said.

The situation remains tense but many agitators have started returning to their homes in different parts of the hills, he said.

Agitated youths were seen gathering at Canchipur in Imphal West district and Soibam Leikai in Imphal East in the Valley calling for retaliation but heavy police deployment has been ensured and the non-tribal agitators have been asked to return to their homes, the official said. In view of the situation, curfew has been imposed in non-tribal dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam and Bishnupur districts and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts.

Mobile Internet Snapped For Five Days

Mobile internet services were suspended across the state for five days with immediate effect but broadband services were operational.

“To thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or danger to public and private property, it had become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in public interest by stopping the spread of misinformation and false rumours through various social platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter on phone," an order issued by Commissioner (Home) H Gyan Prakash said.

“The order is being passed ex-parte in view of the emergent situation and shall be in force for the next five days with immediate effect," it said.

Separate orders declaring curfew were issued by the administrations of the eight districts.

Know About The Protest

The ATSUM had called for the march in all the 10 hill districts in the state to oppose moves for inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the ST category.

Lawmakers of the Valley have earlier openly endorsed the demand by some Meitei organisation for ST status for the majority community in Manipur, alarming communities who figure in the Scheduled Tribe list.

The Meiteis, who make up 53 per cent of the state’s population, inhabit the Valley, which accounts for about a tenth of the former princely state’s land area. They claim they are facing problems in view of “large scale illegal immigration by Myanmarese and Bangladeshis".

The hill districts which account for much of the state’s land mass is inhabited mostly by tribals — including the Nagas and Kukis – and are protected from encroachment by various laws.

Tribal villagers from remote areas came in buses and open trucks to nearest hill district headquarters to attend the rallies.

In Naga-dominated Senapati town, the district headquarters with the same name and located about 58 km from Imphal, the local bodies forced total shutdown of markets and suspension of public transport from 10 am to 1 pm to ensure that maximum number of demonstrators participate in the rally. Thousands of tribals — who make up about 40 pr cent of the state’s population — joined the processions, waved placards and raised slogans opposing ST status for the Meitei community.

Representatives of the Senapati District Students’ Association also met the deputy commissioner and apprised him of their concerns.

Churachandpur At The Heart of Violence

At Churachandpur, the second-largest town in the state, people defied prohibitory orders and gathered at the public ground and took a rally till Tuibong.

Prohibitory orders were clamped for an indefinite period in the town last week following violent protests against a drive to evict villagers from reserved forest areas. Security forces were rushed to the town from other parts of Manipur to control the situation after the vandalisation of a venue where Chief Minister N Biren Singh was scheduled to address a programme.

Similar rallies were also held at Tengnoupal, Chandel, Kangpokpi, Noney and Ukhrul, where even school students were seen among participants, police said. Meanwhile, counter-blockades were put up in the Valley districts, including at Sugnu in Kakching district, in support of granting ST status to Meiteis. Protesters shouted slogans demanding ST status for the majority community as well as for protection of reserved and protected forests.

The Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur (STDCM), which is spearheading the movement for the inclusion of Meiteis in the ST category said the demand is being made not merely for reservation in jobs, educational institutions and tax relief but “more to protect our ancestral land, culture and identity", which they claimed was being “threatened by illegal migration from Myanmar, Bangladesh and by people from outside the state".

