Manipur Violence: Asia's Only Transgender Football Team Offers Free Training to Displaced Kids

Amid the ongoing crisis in Manipur, a remarkable effort is underway to provide solace to displaced children with the help of football. The pioneering transgender football team in Asia, affiliated with the United Nations-recognized LGBTI+ youth organization “Ya All," has come forward to offer free football training to the affected youngsters.

In a region where around 40 per cent of the roughly 60,000 displaced individuals are minors, there is a huge concern about the emotional toll the violence has taken on these young minds, particularly for children residing in relief camps.

Sadam Hanjabam, the visionary behind ‘Ya All,’ while speaking to News18, shared that the motivation for this initiative emerged from the necessity of creating a supportive environment where children in the relief camp could simply be themselves.

Advertisement

Football was chosen as the conduit to attend to their trauma due to its universal and sporty appeal, transcending borders and fostering positivity. The motto “Football to heal, Sports for peace" encapsulates the essence of this initiative.

‘Ya All’ recognised the gravity of the situation and launched an initiative aimed at healing these young minds by providing them with a safe space and imparting essential skills. The organization, established under the banner of LGBTI+ empowerment in 2020, is spearheading this effort to empower displaced children and aid in their recovery.

Sadam Hanjabam, the visionary behind Ya All, shared that the motivation for this initiative emerged from the necessity of creating a supportive environment where these children could simply be themselves.

Football was chosen as the conduit for addressing their trauma due to its universal appeal, transcending borders and fostering positivity. The motto “Football to heal, Sports for peace" encapsulates the essence of the initiative.

Advertisement

The driving force behind this initiative is the Ya All football team, composed of highly skilled transgender players. Being the sole transgender football team in Asia, these players are leveraging their talents and experiences to aid in the healing process.

Since its inception in early June, the initiative has successfully trained approximately 200 displaced students across four different locations.

Advertisement

The ongoing training session is currently being conducted at a football ground in Nambol Oinam, situated in the Bishnupur district, adjacent to a relief camp. The response from displaced parents, as well as local authorities, has been overwhelmingly positive.

Remarkably, despite governmental efforts to establish schools and skill development programs, it was Ya All’s introduction of football that sparked enthusiasm among the children in the Manipur relief camp.

The impact of football on children who have been confined for an extended period in relief camps has been profound.

Advertisement

Ever since the football sessions began, the parents have observed the revival of their children’s youthful exuberance through engagement with the sport.

The transgender players, who have faced their share of challenges, are now being lauded for their compassionate service and dedication to the displaced children.

Yaiphabi Sanasam, a transman player from the Ya All football team, expressed his profound happiness in witnessing the transformative effect of football on these children.

Despite hurdles such as curfews and roadblocks, the Ya All team remains resolute in their commitment to conduct the training program in various locations, prioritising relief camps with easy access to playgrounds.