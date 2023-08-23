Manipur Violence: CM Biren Singh Gives Temporary Shelter Homes to 400 Displaced Families in Imphal

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday inaugurated and handed over temporary shelter homes to displaced families at during an event at Sajiwa Jail Complex in Imphal.

The shelter homes were constructed under the Scheme for Providing Temporary Shelter to Displaced Families for 3,000 shelter units.

“The rehabilitation of people displaced due to the ongoing unrest in the state is the utmost priority of the Government," Singh said during the event.

“I’m pleased to share that the Govt of Manipur has successfully handed over the Temporary Shelter Home at Sajiwa Jail Complex to the first lot of displaced families today. In the upcoming weeks, we will also be inaugurating similar facilities in the other hill and valley districts," Singh said.

At least 400 displaced families have been given a house in the first phase of the project.

The chief minister highlighted that many innocent people from both hill and valley regions had been taking shelter at different relief camps following the May 3rd violence.

These shelter homes, Singh added, are being constructed at a total cost of around Rs. 149 crore, out of which Rs. 101 crore has already been disbursed from the Prime Minister’s Office through the Home Ministry.