Manipur Violence: Curfew Partially Relaxed in Churachandpur for Few Hours

The total curfew imposed in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, which restricted the movement of people has been relaxed for three hours on Sunday from 7 am to 10 am to facilitate people to buy essential items like food and medicine, according to a notification.

“With the law and order situation improving in Churachandpur district and after talks were held between the state government and various stakeholders, I’m pleased to share that the curfew will be partially relaxed as per the details shared below," Manipur CM N Biren Singh tweeted sharing a copy of the notification.

The curfew was partially relaxed on Saturday also for two hours between 3 pm - 5 pm.

The curfew was imposed on May 3 after violent clashes broke out between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community in Manipur, which has displaced thousands of people and killed more than 50 so far. The riots broke out on Wednesday night after demonstrations and rallies were organised by tribals, including Kukis and Nagas, against a proposal to grant the majority Meitei community the scheduled tribe (ST) status.

54 people have died in the clashes in the state so far, officials said on Saturday. Of the 54 dead, 16 bodies were kept in the morgue of the Churachandpur district hospital while 15 bodies were in Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal East district, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh chaired an all-party meeting on Saturday to review the situation in the state as the Indian Army and paramilitary forces are working together to restore peace in the violence-hit areas. “Held an all-political party meeting to discuss the current situation in Manipur and to collectively work towards bringing peace and stability to the state. During the meeting, it was resolved to appeal for peace in the state, and encourage all citizens to avoid any actions that could lead to further violence or instability," Singh was quoted by PTI as saying.

