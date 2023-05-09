Manipur Violence: Curfew Relaxed As Situation Improves, Nearly 2,000 Passengers Still Stranded At Airport | Latest Updates

At least 60 people have been killed and 231 others injured while 1,700 houses have been burned down in the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3, according to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. However, the situation across the violence-hit state is now improving, with no fresh reports of any untoward incident in the past 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

Owing to the improving situation, curfew has been relaxed in all the 11 districts where it was clamped. “The situation is improving all over the state, with no reports of violence in the last 24 hours… The curfew has been relaxed for four hours in Imphal West and Imphal East from 5 am today. Similar relaxation is being provided in the other nine affected districts," a senior official said.

So far, 23,000 people have been rescued from the violence-hit areas and moved to military garrisons, officials said.

Meanwhile, heart-wrenching scenes could still be witnessed at the Imphal airport which is overcrowded with passengers young and old, many of them ailing and wailing, eager to flee from Manipur which has been shaken by violence since last week.

Patients with catheters just out of ICU, newborn and premature babies with mothers, women with advanced pregnancy, bed-ridden cancer patients, some with bullet injuries, besides people with worry writ large on their faces – all thronged the airport in the past few days to take flights for places outside the state as soon as possible, officials said on Tuesday.

Manipur Violence Latest Updates

▶Manipur Violence- The clashes broke out on Wednesday after tribals organised a demonstration in the ten hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, leading to the deaths of at least 60 people.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and live in the hill districts.

▶People Stranded At Airport-Close to 2,000 passengers are stranded at the premises of the airport, the terminal building of which can handle only 750 passengers - 250 for arrival and 500 for departure - at a time.

Airline companies have put in additional flights to take the passengers, with their queue getting longer gradually as the ethnic violence broke out a few days ago and army men have to be deployed.

Doctors of the airport, employees of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and staff of different airlines have been working hand in hand round the clock to make the distressed people a bit comfortable. The AAI has also been providing all stranded people with food and water.

The airport now is being run with bare minimum support. Since all shops are closed outside the facility, the AAI officials in Imphal had sent SOS messages to nearby airports such as Guwahati, Agartala and Dibrugarh to get supplies – food, water, essential medicines and others for both staff and passengers, another official said.

A special ticket counter has been opened at the airport. A Local Area Network (LAN) network is being used for the purpose as internet services have been suspended since last week in the state, said the officials who refused to be identified for fear of getting targeted.

Sources at the airport said that the gates of the airport have been attacked twice by the rioters but they could not succeed in entering.

An employee said that his colleagues and officers have been staying on the airport premises since the violence broke out.

▶Curfew Relaxed in Imphal, CM Thanks Shah for Support — The curfew, imposed on Wednesday after the violence broke out, was relaxed from 5 am to 8 am in Imphal West district to allow people buy essential items. People came out in large numbers to buy vegetables, groceries and medicines.

However, drones and helicopters continued a close watch, while personnel of the Army and Assam Rifles held flag marches in different areas that have been rocked by ethnic violence over the last few days.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he was thankful to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his supervision and support to help improve the situation in the violence-hit state.

“I have been constantly in touch with the office of the Home Minister to monitor the situation and ensure that no further violence takes place in the state," he said.

“The paramilitary and state forces have been doing an exemplary job in controlling the violence and bringing the state back to normalcy. I also appreciate the people of the state for their cooperation," he added.

▶Over 300 Students from Meghalaya Brought Evacuated- Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said more than 300 students from the state, who were stranded in violence-hit Manipur, were brought back in the last few days.

Sangma also said his government had on Monday arranged for a special flight on the Imphal-Shillong route to evacuate students stuck in the trouble-torn state.

▶Himachal Evacuate 5 Students Stranded in Manipur- Showing his humane side, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu spent Rs 60,000 from his own pocket for the evacuation of five local students stuck in violence-hit Manipur.

A state government spokesperson here said on Monday that the Chief Minister immediately responded to an urgent text message by a stuck student and came up with Rs 60,000 for the students’ evacuation back home.

▶25 Maha Students Stuck in Manipur Strife Reach Mumbai Safely-A total of 25 students from Maharashtra, who were stuck in the strife-torn northeastern state of Manipur, reached Mumbai via Guwahati by a special flight, officials said on Monday.

Bihar Sending Special Aircraft to Airlift Students Trapped in Manipur-Amid the violence in Manipur, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday ordered a special aircraft be sent to Imphal to airlift students from the state there.

He has directed the Resident Commissioner of Bihar in New Delhi and the state Chief Secretary to make arrangements for the rescue operation.

The Bihar government will send an Indigo aircraft to Imphal airport on Tuesday to ferry back the students.

▶Manipur Gets New Chief Secretary- Amid the ethnic violence that has impacted normal lives in the state, the Manipur government appointed Vineet Joshi as the new chief secretary of the state, replacing Rajesh Kumar, who was given a 6-month extension in December last year, officials said here on Monday.

Joshi, a 1992-batch IAS officer, was on central deputation, and served as the additional secretary of the Department of Higher Education in the Ministry of Education.

A Manipur government official on the condition of anonymity said that Joshi was appointed the Chief Secretary, superseding several senior IAS officers.

He was entrusted to supervise the overall law and order situation and deployment of the Army, and central para-military forces.

▶Amit Shah’s Visit to Assam Postponed due to Manipur Violence- In the wake of Manipur violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Assam scheduled on May 11 has been postponed, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Shah was supposed to attend a grand celebration of two years of completion of the Sarma-led government in Assam on Thursday.

However, the visit has been rescheduled to May 26, said Sarma.

▶Cong Slams Centre Over Manipur Violence- The Congress on Tuesday said the Centre cannot escape its responsibility over the violence in Manipur.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, while citing a report quoting the chief justice of India said, “In light of what the CJI has said it’s astonishing what a single judge of Manipur High Court did—triggering such a human tragedy!".

“But the ideological brotherhood, its henchman in Manipur, and his masters at the Centre cannot escape their responsibility," Ramesh said on Twitter.

He cited a news report that quoted the CJI saying the the high court does not have power to direct changes in Scheduled Tribes list and asked why a Constitution Bench verdict of 2000 noting that courts do not have power to “add or subtract" the ST List was not “shown" to the Manipur High Court.

