Manipur Violence: Death Toll Crosses 50; Shops, Markets Open in Imphal Amidst Wary Peace

The death toll in the violence-hit Manipur increased to 54, officials said on Saturday as wary normalcy was observed in the Imphal Valley with the opening of shops and markets. Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troops manned all major areas and roads.

Out of the 54 dead, 16 bodies were kept in the morgue of the Churachandpur district hospital while 15 bodies were in Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal East district, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

Police said that five hill-based militants were killed and two India Reserve Battalion jawans were injured in two separate encounters in Churachandpur district on Friday night.

Advertisement

A Defence spokesperson said a total of 13,000 people were rescued to safety from the affected areas in Churachandpur, Moreh, Kakching and Kangpokpi districts.

“In the past 12 hours, Imphal East and West districts witnessed sporadic incidents of arson and attempts by inimical elements to establish blockades. However, the situation was controlled by a firm and synergised response. A total of approximately 13,000 civilians have been rescued and are currently staying in various ad-hoc boarding facilities specifically created for the purpose within Company Operating Bases & Military Garrisons," the Defence official said on Friday.

“Prompt response by Security Forces led to rescuing of civilians of all communities from various minority pockets of areas affected by violence. As a result, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Moreh and Kakching are now under firm control with no major violence reported since yesterday night," the PRO added.

Manipur was rocked by clashes that broke out in the state earlier this week on Wednesday between the tribals and the majority Meiei community. The clashes intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ to protest moves to give scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Metei community.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the situation in Manipur with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and top officials on Friday, as the centre deployed 20 fresh companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including the CRPF and the BSF in violence-hit Manipur to restore peace.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here