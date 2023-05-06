Manipur Violence Effect: Peace Meeting Organised in Meghalaya, 16 Detained

Amid the ongoing violence in Manipur, Meghalaya police on Friday organised a peace meeting with the community leaders and the student leaders of both Kuki as well as Meitei communities residing in Shillong.

The meeting was organised at Nagaland Community Hall at Nongrim Hills, following an altercation between some youths of the two communities in Shillong.

Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Dr LR Bishnoi said the meeting is to ensure that there is no misunderstanding among the citizens living in Meghalaya over the violent clashes in Manipur.

Read More: From Tribal Protest to ‘Shoot At Sight’ Order: A Brief Timeline of How Manipur Violence Unfolded

Advertisement

Following this peace meeting, the leaders and students of these two communities were seen ‘shaking hands’ with each other.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Bishnoi said, “After the unfortunate and tragic incidents in Imphal and other parts of Manipur, we have decided that there should not be any misunderstanding among the citizens of both communities living in Shillong and other parts of Meghalaya. Therefore, we thought it wise as a preventive step to invite the community leaders and student leaders of both communities."

The DGP further informed that a small scuffle took place on Friday but fortunately, the police rushed to the spot immediately and prevented the incident from flaring up any further. A total of 16 people were apprehended.

On being asked about the detentions, the DGP said that the 16 people were apprehended as preventive detention and that after the execution of the bonds, they were allowed to go back since it was a minor scuffle due to a misunderstanding.

Meanwhile, some 66 Meghalayan Students studying in different universities and institutes in Imphal arrived at Guwahati on Friday. The Meghalaya government has started evacuating students and civilians from riot-hit Manipur.

Advertisement

DGP Bishnoi on Friday said that the state police are in regular touch with the senior police officers of Manipur.

“Today I have spoken to the DGP of Manipur and they have assured us to provide full safety to the citizens. He also told me that forces have reached there and within a couple of days the situation will be back to normal."

Asked about the safety of the students still residing in riot-hit Manipur, he said, “We have spoken to the Assam Rifles officials also in Manipur, and they have assured us to provide security till they depart from the Imphal and I don’t visualise any serious problem. Once they come here, we have a plan to interact with them so that they should not feel any kind of trauma after this."

Advertisement

He further informed that the police had identified six areas where citizens of both communities are residing in Shillong and regular mobile patrolling by the police will be carried out.

Advertisement

“We have identified certain areas where people from both communities reside. These include Happy Valley, Nongthymmai, Nongshilliang, Laitumkhrah, Madanrting and a few other scattered settlements. In those areas we have already drawn a plan to strengthen the mobile patrolling," DGP said.

Moreover, the Police have also communicated with the administrative officials of various educational institutions like NEHU where students from various Northeastern states are studying.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here