Manipur Violence: Govt Forms Committees, Deploys Forces to Protect Farmers, Support Agriculture in Affected Areas

In a significant development, the Manipur Government on Monday formed committees to bolster agricultural activities and ensure safety of farmers in areas that have been affected by the recent clashes.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, a state-level monitoring committee, along with some at the district-level have been formed. This will be done to facilitate agricultural cultivation and ensure its smooth functioning.

The primary objective of these committees is to provide assistance to farmers and create a conducive environment for agricultural activities.

The committees will be responsible for coordinating and planning activities in neighboring districts, ensuring the deployment of adequate security forces when required, and monitoring the timely implementation of agricultural tasks, spokesperson and minister Th Basanta Kumar said.

“At least 2,000 security personnel have been deployed to safeguard farmers engaged in cultivation within violence-prone areas of the state," Basanta Kumar said.

“This initiative aims to provide a secure environment for farmers to carry out their agricultural activities without fear," he added.

The state-level monitoring committee will be led by the administrative secretary of the Agricultural Department, with key officials such as the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, and representatives from farmers’ welfare groups serving as members.

Addressing concerns about food security, Kumar assured that the state will not face famine next year and that the government remains committed to ensure a stable food supply.

This comes as for nearly two months, agriculture activities in Manipur were suspended due to security concerns in areas where the Imphal Valley merges with the hills.

On July 6, chief minister Singh announced the resumption of farming activities under the protection of the Army and state forces.

Singh recently held a meeting with Ministers, MLAs, and officials to discuss matters concerning farmers’ welfare.

Manipur has experienced escalating violence between two communities since May 3, affecting the overall stability of the state.

In a latest incident, ne policeman was killed and at least 10 people injured on Monday following violent overnight clashes in Manipur’s west Kangpokpi area on Monday.