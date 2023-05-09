Manipur Violence: Govt Prepones Summer Vacation in Educational Institutions

The Manipur government has decided to prepone the summer vacation for educational institutions in the state due to the ongoing situation.

As per the latest announcement, schools will remain closed from May 4-30 while holidays have been declared in Manipur University from May 15 to June 5.

Over 50 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the state following the recent spate of violence. However, the situation is reported to be relatively peaceful today compared to the past few days, with no major incidents of violence reported apart from some sporadic incidents.

Addressing the media at the DIPR conference hall, Health Minister Dr Sapam Ranjan and Education Minister Th. Basantakumar stated that the number of displaced people in relief camps is decreasing day by day as people are being transferred to their safe destinations, including their homes. Currently, there are around 4,000 people in relief camps.

So far, 216 FIRs have been lodged in connection with the recent violence, and 247 arms and 4,679 ammunition have been recovered.

The government’s decision to prepone the summer vacation has come as a relief for parents, who were worried about the safety of their children amidst the security situation in the state.

At least 60 people have been killed and 231 others injured while 1,700 houses have been burned down in the violence in Manipur since May 3, according to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Owing to the improving situation, curfew has been relaxed in all the 11 districts where it was clamped.

“The situation is improving all over the state, with no reports of violence in the last 24 hours… The curfew has been relaxed for four hours in Imphal West and Imphal East from 5 am today. Similar relaxation is being provided in the other nine affected districts," a senior official said.

So far, 23,000 people have been rescued from the violence-hit areas and moved to military garrisons, officials said.

