Trends :Kerala Boat TragedyCyclone MochaShraddha Walkar MurderManipur ViolenceNEET UG 2023
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls

  • Karnataka

    AXIS MY INDIA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    62-80122-14020-250-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    MATRIZE

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    79-94103-11825-332-5
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    JAN KI BAAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    94-11791-10614-240-2
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    P-MARQ

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85-10094-10824-322-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CGS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    11486213
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    ETG

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85113233
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    C-VOTER

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    83-95100-11221-292-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    RAJNEETI

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    10092311
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CNX

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    80-90110-12020-241-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLSTRAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    88-9899-10921-260-4
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    TODAY'S CHANAKYA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92120120
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLL OF POLLS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92107232
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)
    • Home » India » Manipur Violence: Group Claims Meitei Community Houses Set Ablaze by 'Militants' in Churachandpur, Moreh

    Manipur Violence: Group Claims Meitei Community Houses Set Ablaze by 'Militants' in Churachandpur, Moreh

    In a statement, the organisation alleged that all houses belonging to Meitis in the community settlement area in Churachandpur have been burned down by "well-armed civilians supported by militants"

    Advertisement

    Published By: Pritha Mallick

    PTI

    Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 22:00 IST

    Imphal, India

    Sectarian violence broke out in the northeastern state on May 3 when people from the Meitei community and the Kuki tribe clashed with each other. (File Image: PTI)
    Sectarian violence broke out in the northeastern state on May 3 when people from the Meitei community and the Kuki tribe clashed with each other. (File Image: PTI)

    The People’s Alliance for Peace and Progress, Manipur, an organisation working for Meiteis, on Monday claimed that 5,000 people belonging to the community have become homeless in the state’s violence-hit Churachandpur district.

    Sectarian violence broke out in the northeastern state on May 3 when people from the Meitei community and the Kuki tribe clashed with each other over the Meiteis’ demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, leading to the death of at least 54 people.

    In a statement, the organisation alleged that all houses belonging to Meitis in the community settlement area in Churachandpur have been burned down by “well-armed civilians supported by militants".

    Advertisement

    “The Meiteis are taking refuge at the DC office of Churachandpur district headquarters which has very loose security. None of the refugees have been evacuated so far," it said and added that 5,000 people from the community have become homeless.

    The organisation also claimed that in Moreh town, almost every Meitei house has been burned down and some Meiteis are taking refuge in Myanmar and the rest in an Assam Rifles camp at Khudengthabi.

    The clashes broke out after the Kukis organised a demonstration in 10 hill districts of the state to protest against the Meiteis’ demand.

    RELATED NEWS

    So far, 23,000 people have been rescued from the violence-hit areas and moved to military garrisons and relief camps, officials said.

    Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

    Follow us on

    first published: May 08, 2023, 22:00 IST
    last updated: May 08, 2023, 22:00 IST
    Read More