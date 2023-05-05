Manipur Unrest: Army Gets Flag March Orders As Fresh Clashes Reported; BJP MLA Attacked | Updates

After Manipur witnessed sporadic clashes in Imphal and intermittent gun fighting in hilly areas, additional teams of security forces were rushed from other states on Friday to restore peace in the affected areas. The Indian Army has also received flag march orders to maintain law and order situation.

In another development, BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte was allegedly attacked by protesters and taken to hospital. Valte has been airlifted out of the state and his condition is stable for now, Manipur DGP P Doungel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, adding that “if someone does any mistake they will not be spared."

However, the Imphal valley also largely remained peaceful today and the Indian Army said that the situation in Manipur has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. The evacuation of civilians from affected areas carried on throughout the night and flag marches in Churachandpur and other sensitive areas are underway.

While gunfights between militant groups and security forces were reported in the morning hours from various hill districts, they dialed down later in the day.

A total of 13,000 people were rescued and shifted to safe shelters, some in army premises, a Defence spokesperson said.

Keeping in mind the situation, the next two-three days will be crucial for violence-hit Manipur as the Centre has begun troubleshooting to restore normalcy in the state.

According to government sources, ten more military companies were sent to Manipur after Home Minister Amit Shah held talks with Chief Minister N.Biren Singh over video call. Riot action vehicles were also disbpatched, sources added.

The Central government deployed about 20 fresh companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including the CRPF and the BSF in the state today to help restore law and order.

All Manipur-bound trains and flights have been halted in view of the escalating situation in the Northeastern state. The Indian Army on Thursday sounded alert on fake videos being circulated related to the security situation in the state.

Clashes that broke out in the state on Wednesday between the tribals and the majority Meiei community, intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ to protest moves to give scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Metei community.

The spiraling violence has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages. As many as 15,000-20,000 civilians have been evacuated from the affected areas in the state so far.

Here are the key developments on the situation in Manipur-

Multiple sources said the fighting between communities had left several scores of people dead and nearly a hundred injured. However, the police were unwilling to confirm this.

A top government official involved in maintaining law and order in the state told News18 that the Centre has sent six companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) from Mumbai, Jharkhand and Gujarat, and six companies of CRPF and BSF from Delhi and Punjab.

Importantly, the major deployment has been done in five districts which are the epicentre of the violence.

In another development, a CRPF CoBRA commando on leave was shot dead by armed assailants in his village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Friday. Constable Chonkholen Haokip of delta company of the 204th CoBRA battalion was killed around 2-3 pm, according to officials quoted by PTI.

A team of Imphal district police recovered arms and ammunition that were snatched from security forces from different areas of Manipur. M Amit Singh, Additional SP, Imphal said that anybody who has knowledge or possession of arms & ammunition must contact the nearest police station and deposit it.

As per the order released on Thursday, a total of 12 companies have reached Manipur to maintain law and order. All these companies were airlifted after the Union Home Ministry placed a request to the Defence Ministry.

The Congress on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil his duty towards Manipur instead of being busy in election campaign in Karnataka and sought Home Minister Amit Shah’s sacking for his “complete failure" in maintaining peace in the northeastern state.

The grand old party demanded President’s rule in Manipur.

In view of the escalating situation in Manipur, Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his visit to poll-bound Karnataka.

The centre on Friday deployed about 20 fresh companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including the CRPF and the BSF in violence-hit Manipur to restore peace. At least five Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank officers and seven senior superintendent of police (SSP) and SP rank officers of the CRPF have been tasked to coordinate the deployment of various security forces, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

14 companies of Paramilitary forces (RAF, CRPF, BSF) have been deployed in the state so far. An appeal has been made to the public to surrender the weapons snatched by a mob from 7-8 police posts.

23 vulnerable police stations have been identified in the state and senior police officers have been given charges besides central forces.

Mizoram Government on Friday issued a statement expressing concern about the Zo tribe residing in violence-hit Manipur. In the statement, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga said he has spoken to his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh about the matter and that Home Minister Amit Shah has assured all support.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday directed the Cachar district administration to ensure the care of Manipur violence-affected families that have sought refuge in the state. “Several families affected by the recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam. I have requested the District Administration of Cachar to take care of these families," Sarma tweeted.

Indian Army on Friday ensured that the situation in Manipur has been brought under control. IAF undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster and AN 32 aircraft. The evacuation of civilians from all communities from affected areas continued throughout the night. Flag marches in Churachandpur and other sensitive areas are underway.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to sanction more troops today in order to restore peace in the state.

In view of the escalating situation, the Manipur government has made some changes in the police top brass. Ashutosh Sinha, IPS, ADGP (Intelligence), Manipur has been appointed as the overall Operational Commander to control and bring normalcy to the state. He will report to the retired IPS officer Kuldiep Singh, who has been appointed as the security advisor by the Manipur government.

Thanlon MLA Vungzagin Valte reportedly suffered injuries in the violent clashes that continued on Thursday. Several houses and vehicles were also torched in different parts of the state.

The Indian Army on Thursday sounded alert on fake videos related to the security situation in Manipur and urged citizens to rely only on content through official and verified sources.

Manipur government on Thursday authorised all District Magistrates to issue a ‘shoot at sight’ order in extreme cases.

The Central government is closely monitoring the deteriorating situation in the Northeastern state. Paramilitary forces are being mobilised from neighbouring states to restore law and order. According to a PTI report, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held two meetings with top functionaries of Manipur and central governments through video conference to review the situation.

Internet services remain suspended in the state after the government on Thursday directed service providers like Reliance JioFiber, Airtel Xtreme, BSNL etc to bar broadband and data services for five days.

More than 55 columns of the Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed to restore peace in the state. TOI quoted a defence spokesperson as saying that about 14 columns in the Army are kept on standby in case the situation deteriorates.

Army said that the situation in Moreh and Kangokpi is under control and all efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal and Chandrachudpur, according to a TOI report.

A retired IPS officer and a former CRPF Kuldiep Singh has been appointed as the security advisor by the Manipur government, a PTI report mentioned.

The Center also dispatched teams of Rapid Action Force (RAF) for deployment in the violence-hit regions of the Northeastern state.

Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat, Defence PRO Guwahati said approximately 4,000 people were given shelter in Army and Assam Rifles Company Operating Bases and state government premises at different places. More than 7,500 civilians have also been evacuated through rescue operations, an Indian Express report mentioned.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh ensured that the state government is taking all steps necessary to maintain the law and order situation. “Central and state forces have been directed to take strong actions against individuals and groups who are indulging in violence," he said.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also pledged his full support to the Assam government in the hour of crisis. “Several families affected by the recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam. I have requested the District Administration of Cachar to take care of these families. I am also in constant communication with CM N Biren Singh and have pledged the full support of the Assam Government during this hour of crisis," Sarma tweeted.

