Manipur Violence: Inter-Agency Unified Command Set Up Under Adviser Kuldiep Singh for Better Coordination

A West Bengal cadre officer, Singh has also headed CRPF, which is the largest paramilitary force in the world, as well as India's anti-terror investigation agency NIA. Prior to that, he has worked in Northeast for a long time

Reported By: Ankur Sharma

Edited By: Apoorva Misra

News18.com

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 10:45 IST

Imphal, India

Sources said the command will also sort out the facts and figures being reported as different statistics about casualties, incidents, operations, and victims are circulating due to lack of a centralised control system. (PTI)
An Inter-Agency Unified Command has been set up to coordinate with all central agencies, security forces and local administration in strife-torn Manipur to ensure stability in the state.

According to a top government official, there are almost half-a-dozen central agencies and forces working in Manipur to maintain law and order. Multiple offices of the local government are also coordinating with them.

The command will be headed by 1986 batch retired IPS officer Kuldiep Singh who was sent by the Centre as security adviser to Manipur government.

Talking about the command, a top government official who will play a key role in this move, said various agencies were working separately and Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the command to ensure unbiased coordination with every agency and force.

The command chief will get reports from all agencies and forces and decide the requirements of operations after discussing with the Manipur government.

Singh will be the bridge between the Union and state governments. A West Bengal cadre officer, Singh has also headed CRPF, which is the largest paramilitary force in the world, as well as India’s anti-terror investigation agency NIA. Prior to that, he has worked in Northeast for a long time.

According to an official, Singh will also monitor the implementation of the decisions taken by the Centre. He will advise the newly appointed DGP and coordinate with CRPF, BSF, army, local police and other intelligence agencies officials.

It has been decided that the command will get hourly details about the situation district-wise and a daily report will be compiled which will be sent to all top officers of state and central government.

Sources said the command will also sort out the facts and figures being reported as different statistics about casualties, incidents, operations, and victims are circulating due to lack of a centralised control system.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while announcing the command, said “for better and non-partisan coordination among all agencies which are working to maintain security in Manipur, an Inter-Agency Unified Command would be set up under the chairmanship of Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh".​

    About the Author

    Ankur SharmaAnkur Sharma, with more than 13 years of experience in journalism, looks after i...Read More

    first published: June 02, 2023, 10:45 IST
    last updated: June 02, 2023, 10:45 IST
