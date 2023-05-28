Manipur Violence: 40 Militants Gunned Down by Security Forces So Far; 2 Killed in Sunday Clashes

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Sunday declared militants from the Kuki tribe responsible for the recent ethnic rioting in the state and called them “terrorists". He said at least 40 armed militants involved in torching houses and firing at civilians have been killed in counterinsurgency operations. As fresh clashes broke out after the military started combing operations to bring peace in violence-hit areas, two persons were reported killed and 12 injured in different instances of firing upon civilians, police said.

Security forces have been battling armed groups for more than eight hours in several parts of the state beset by ethnic rioting. The chief minister said the operations were being conducted in Litanpokpi, Serou, Sugnu, Yaingangpokpi and Trobung. “A significant number of Kuki militants in combat attire were eliminated, besides the Jat Regiment also apprehended several individuals linked to the group," Singh said, adding, “Kuki militants are terrorists."

Singh further said Kuki militants were using heavy weaponry such as two-inch mortars. Addressing the media at his secretariat in Imphal, the CM strongly condemned the use of sophisticated weapons, including M16 rifles, AK-47s and snipers, to target unarmed civilians. Describing their actions as “acts of terrorism", he emphasised the government’s commitment to neutralising this threat.

The latest clashes broke out after the army commenced combing operations to de-arm communities in order to bring peace. Singh claimed that these clashes were not between rival communities but between Kuki militants and security forces.

The house of BJP MLA Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh at Uripok in Imphal West was vandalised and his two vehicles have been set on fire, a top security official told PTI. The official also said the clashes broke out in the early morning hours at several places in different districts surrounding the Imphal Valley.

“According to our information, firing has been reported from Sugnu in Kakching, Kangvi in Churachandpur, Kangchup in Imphal West, Sagolmang in Imphal East, Nungoipokpi in Bishenpur, Khurkhul in Imphal West and YKPI in Kangpokpi," the official said.

The official further said new roadblocks had sprung up at areas, which were being manned by women and there was an unconfirmed report of arms being looted from Kakching police station by a Meitei group.

Two Killed, 12 Injured in Firing: Police

According to police, at Phayeng in Imphal West district, one person died and another sustained bullet injuries after being fired at by suspected Kuki militants. At Napat, Serou and nearby Sugnu in Kakching district, militants burnt down some 80 houses of Meitei community prompting village residents to flee in midnight hours.

Police said they retaliated leading to heavy exchange of fire. One police personnel was killed and another injured at Sugnu in the firing. Six persons were also injured at Sugnu and another four at Serou. On the eastern side of Manipur valley, armed militants came down to Yaingangpokpi in Imphal East district, and torched two houses and fired upon village residents. There are reports of injuries from there as well.

At Sekmai, on the northern side of Manipur valley in Imphal West district, well-armed militants attacked outlying villages leading to an exchange of fire. In Bishnupur district, armed Kuki militants attacked Phougakchao Ikhai, Torbung and Kangvai areas on Saturday night, torching more than 30 houses belonging to Meitei community.

‘Additional vulnerable spots identified’

The CM further said to ensure safety of the region, the state government had identified additional vulnerable spots in peripheral regions of the valley and initiated deployment of adequate security forces. Security measures were earlier concentrated in 38 identified vulnerable areas.

Responding to allegations that security forces faced restrictions in certain areas, Singh, who also holds the portfolio of home minister, said the forces were operating under the direct jurisdiction of the state home department. He said the state possessed a substantial number of well-trained personnel, and there were no limitations on their operations within the state’s territory.

Asserting that anyone attempting to undermine the integrity of Manipur will be treated as an “enemy of the state", Singh reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to eradicate Kuki “terrorists" from Manipur. He also urged the public to refrain from involvement in the conflict and allow the security forces to conduct their operations.

The CM also called for unity among the 34 to 35 ethnic groups of Manipur and sought their support and encouragement in the government’s mission to eliminate insurgents.

Ethnic clashes, which have claimed over 75 lives, first broke out in the state after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki residents from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Around 140 columns of the army and Assam Rifles, comprising over 10,000 personnel, besides those from other paramilitary forces had to be deployed to bring back normalcy in the northeastern state. Meiteis account for about 53 percent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis form another 40 percent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(With PTI inputs)