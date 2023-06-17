Manipur News: In Fresh Violence, Mobs Clash with Security Forces, Try to Torch House of BJP Leaders

Manipur Violence Updates: Comparing Manipur to Libya, Lebanon, Nigeria and Syria, an Army veteran said that the northeast state is now “stateless". Former Army chief Ved Malik took note of the “extraordinary sad call" from the retired lieutenant general from Manipur and said that the law and order situation in the state needs “urgent attention at highest level".

Malik tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh in his tweet.

Fresh Violence in Manipur

The latest incident of violence was reported around 9:45 pm on Friday when 400-500 arounds were fired using automatic weapons in Bishupur’s Kwakta town and Churachandpur’s Kangvai village. Officials said that since then intermittent bursts of firing is being reported.

They further said that multiple incidents of mob build-up and attempted vandalism and arson of government officials and property were reported. A joint team of Army, Assam Rifles, Rapid Action Force and police undertook flag march in Imphal East till midnight.

Mobs also tried to vandalise state BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi’s residence and torched the head office of the Thongju Assembly constituency from where Power and Forest Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh was elected.

Officials further said that two civilians were injured as mobs clashed with security forces overnight in Imphal town and attempts were made to torch the houses of BJP leaders.

A mob of approximately 1,000 people came together to try and burn down buildings near the palace compound. RAF fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Another mob tried to set the house of Biswajeet, MLA on fire. RAF column, however, dispersed the crowd. Another mob surrounded the BJP office post midnight at Sinjemai, but could not do any harm as an Army column dispersed it.

Similarly, a crowd tried to vandalise the home of Sharda Devi, BJP (women’s wing) president near Porampet in Imphal around midnight. Security forces managed to disperse the youth.

Officials said that crowds set up roadblocks and torched properties in the heart of Imphal town on Friday. A warehouse near the royal palace belonging to a retired tribal IAS officer was burnt down completely on Friday.

A mob clashed with RAF personnel on Friday evening after it had set the warehouse afire. The group also burnt tyres, logs and waste in the middle of roads in Wangkhei, Porompat and Thangapat areas affecting the flow of traffic in Manipur’s capital town, officials said.

Reason Behind Manipur Violence

Manipur has been witnessing clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities over the demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in the state that broke out a month ago.

The government has imposed a curfew on 11 districts and banned the internet in a bid to stop the spread of rumours in the state.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Intel on ‘Miscreants Arranging Police Commando Uniforms

According to a report in Hindustan Times, India’s central intelligence agencies had informed the Manipur Police that miscreants are arranging for police commando uniforms, and could use them to fuel violence through a coordinated attack in the state.

The report stated that the advisory by the intelligence bureau (IB), which was shared with top security officials in the state, said that it was reliably learnt that a tailor in Bishnupur district’s Moirang town was contracted to stitch 500 Manipur Police commando uniforms by June 15.

HT quoted officials aware of the matter as saying that the agencies stated miscreants were likely to carry out attacks on June 17 and 18 by posing as commandos across different areas in least three districts of Churachandpur, Imphal East and Imphal West in Manipur.

Ruling BJP vs Opposition on Manipur Violence

BJP

• The Union home ministry has rushed Director General of CRPF S L Thaosen to Manipur to assess the situation and for better utilisation and coordination of central forces.

• Condemning the killing of nine people in the Khamenlok area of Manipur, chief minister N Biren Singh said search and combing operations are on by security forces to nab the culprits. Singh also asserted that his government will safeguard the unity and integrity of the state and will not do anything which is against the interest of the people of the state.

Opposition

• Former Union minister Kapil Sibal said that in such clashes, there are no winners. “Only the country loses," he added, while attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

• TMC MP Derek O’Brien has sought an urgent meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs to assess the prevailing violence in Manipur, saying it is imperative to understand the ground reality and get first hand insight into the situation.

• Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked the BJP over sectarian violence, alleging its politics of hatred has burned the eastern state and left several dead. “Let’s shut this ‘Nafrat ka Bazaar’ and open a ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ in every heart in Manipur," he said. Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing India and questioned his silence on the tension in Manipur.

• Hitting out at the Central government, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday said that the violence-hit Manipur “requires a political solution, not a mere deployment of police-military to handle law and order". In a Twitter post, the Congress General Secretary said: “Manipur’s destructive violence has left a long trail of blood, deaths, destruction, distrust in Govt forcing a Lt. General of Indian Army to call Manipur as ‘stateless’ & comparing it to Lebanon-Nigeria-Syria an Ex Chief of Indian Army to plead for action. IS ANYONE LISTENING?".

In the post, Surjewala noted that since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, “over 115 dead, over 50,000 displaced, over 121 churches of 15 denominations burnt down, more then 5,000 weapons looted (only 1,100 have been returned), home of even Union MOS for External Affairs has been burnt down, besides destroying large number of government buildings".

“The confusion in handling Manipur is best described in the statements of ruling BJP’s CM and our Army General’s perception of why is Manipur burning? Manipur BJP CM has described the violence as an act of terrorists.

“But our Army General, Anil Chauhan says it has, ‘nothing to do with counterinsurgency and is primarily a clash between two ethnicities’. But PM Modi remains ‘oblivious’ to Manipur," he added.

Manipur Violence: Letter from ‘Citizens’ Group’

Attributing the violence in Manipur to “divisive politics" by the BJP, over 550 citizens’ groups, academics and lawyers issued a joint statement calling for an immediate halt to the violence and urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “speak up and take accountability". They accused the of “exacerbating" age-old ethnic tensions between communities for political gain.

Supplies of Essential Items Hit

Supplies of essential items including baby food and medicines and movement of security forces have been hit in several areas of Manipur because of blockades of both the National Highway leading to the state by tribals as well as at least six arterial roads by women-led vigilante groups

News agency PTI quoted sources as saying that in the past one week, 4,000 trucks carrying essential supplies reached the valley via NH 37, which is the only road that is open for now.

The blocking of key roads at several areas — from the valley to the hill districts in the south — has become a new challenge for the Assam Rifles and the Army, a source was quoted on Friday.

“As of now, NH-2 and several key arteries are blocked in the state, badly affecting transportation of supplies & even delays timely response. Since women-led vigilante groups or Meira Paibis are in the forefront of the blockades on several roads, the security forces are finding it difficult to clear it using force," the Army source said.

News agency PTI stated that the six arterial roads that have been blocked are Bishnupur-Churachandpur; Thoubal-Nangjing; Thoubal-Yairipok; Yairipok-Chandrakong; Kakching-Lamkai, and Uripok-Iroisemba.

Security Arrangement in Manipur

Centre is on toes and “making all-out effort" after nine youths in a single incident and torching of the private residence of Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, official said.

At present, around 30,000 central security personnel are deployed in Manipur for law-and-order duties besides state police forces.

The forces include around eight battalions of central paramilitary forces, 80 columns of the Army and 67 columns of the Assam Rifles. Army’s Dimapur-based 3 Corps said enhanced area domination operations by Army and Assam Rifles are being undertaken in the aftermath of recent spurt in violence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also visited the state for four days last last month and met a cross sections of people in his efforts to bring back peace in the Northeastern state.