Manipur Violence: Fresh Firing in Sugnu; Amit Shah Instructs Officials to Strictly Deal With Those Disturbing Peace

Amit Shah In Manipur: An incident of gunfire took place in the Sugnu in violence hit Manipur on Tuesday, according to CNN-News18 reports leading to the relocation of approximately 100 Kukis from Sugnu to Tengnoupal as a precautionary measure. Furthermore, an attempted arson attack has also reported at New Checkon.

The incidents comes as Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a security review meeting in Imphal with senior officials from the Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Indian Army. In a tweet, he emphasised that “Peace and prosperity" remain the government’s top priority and instructed authorities to “strictly deal with any activities disturbing the peace."

As Manipur continues to reel under ethnic unrest, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached the violence-hit state to try and restore peace by hammering out a solution between the warring communities. Shah, who flew to a tense but peaceful Imphal on a special flight, chaired a meeting on Monday night with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, along with state ministers, other senior leaders, and officials to assess the situation on the ground.

In the meeting, it was decided that the central and Manipur state government will a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to those who died during the ethnic conflict. The compensation amount will be equally borne by the centre and the state, officials said, adding that a member of the family of those who died in the rioting will also be provided with a job.

The Union Home Minister will hold several rounds of meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday to find a solution to the ethnic conflict and plan further steps to restore normalcy in the region.

Manipur Violence Latest Updates:

▶Reviewed the security situation in Manipur in a meeting with senior officials of the Manipur Police, CAPFs and the Indian Army in Imphal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet after the high-level meet. “Peace and prosperity of Manipur is our top priority, instructed them to strictly deal with any activities disturbing the peace," he added.

▶Union Home Minister had a meeting with a delegation of leaders from various political parties in Imphal, Manipur.

▶Shah also held a held a meeting with eminent personalities and delegation of the Civil Society Organisations in Churachandpur.

▶After meeting President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party has submitted a memorandum demanding her intervention in the Manipur issue so that normalcy can be brought urgently and also assured her support to take any initiative to restore peace, normalcy and harmony.

▶In a tweet, Kharge said, “It is with a deep sense of loss and hurt that we humbly submitted a memorandum to the President of India, for her kind intervention so that the extraordinary situation confronting Manipur can be redressed and normalcy can be brought in urgently. As a responsible political party, the Congress is ever ready to lend support to any initiative to restore peace, normalcy and harmony in Manipur. We humbly submit the following 12 demands for immediate action. Only then there will be peace in the state."

▶Senior IPS officer Rajiv Singh, currently working as an inspector general with the CRPF, has been sent to Manipur and likely to be appointed in a key post to handle the prevailing security situation in the state. According to an official order, Singh, a 1993-batch IPS officer of the Tripura cadre, has been sent to Manipur on inter-cadre deputation for three years.

▶"The undersigned is directed to refer to the subject cited above and to convey the approval of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for Inter-cadre deputation of Shri Rajiv Singh, IPS (TR:93), presently working as IG, CRPF, from Tripura cadre to Manipur cadre for a period of three years from the date of joining, in relaxation of the policy as a special case in public interest," the union home ministry order said.

▶ The ministry also directed the CRPF to relieve Singh immediately to enable him to take up his new assignment. Sources said Singh is likely to be given a key responsibility for handling the prevailing situation in Manipur.

▶Soon after the violence broke out in the state on May 3, the central government appointed former chief of the CRPF Kuldiep Singh as a security adviser to the Manipur government.

▶Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday said challenges in Manipur have not disappeared, but expressed hope that things will settle down in some time while noting the situation in the north-eastern state now is not related to insurgency.

▶Chauhan was in Pune on Tuesday to review the passing out parade of the 144th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA). Asked about the situation in Manipur, he told reporters that, “The Army, Assam Rifles were deployed in Manipur before 2020. Since the challenges of the northern borders were far more, we were able to withdraw the Army. Since the insurgency situation had normalised, we were able to do that."

▶The situation now in Manipur is “not related to insurgency". It is a clash between two ethnicities and a situation of law and order, he said. “We are helping the state government with the problem," the CDS said.

“I would like to say that the armed forces and Assam Rifles have done an excellent job there and may have saved a large number of lives. Though the challenges in Manipur have not disappeared, it will take some time. Hopefully this will settle and the government there will be able to do the job with the help of CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) etc," he said.

▶Officials said that in the meeting with Home Minister yesterday, the Manipur government also decided to set up dedicated telephone lines which will be used to dispel rumour mongering which has largely affected the process to calm down the situation and bring peace in the troubled state.

▶Shah’s meeting also decided to ensure that essential items such as petrol, LPG gas, rice and other food products will be made available in large quantities to cool down prices.

▶Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday began consultations with stake-holders which started with a breakfast meeting with a group of women leaders, as part of his initiative to bring lasting peace in the violence-hit state. The home minister also held a meeting with delegations of civil society organisations as part of his outreach.

“Held a meeting with a group of women leaders (Meira Paibi) in Manipur. Reiterated the significance of the role of women in the society of Manipur. Together, we are committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in the state," Shah Tweeted after the meeting.

▶Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a mission to restore peace in strife-torn Manipur, will hold a series of meetings with political and civil society leaders from both the Meitei and Kuki communities and visit Churachandpur, the site of some of the worst rioting earlier this month, on Tuesday.

▶ In an earlier meeting with CM Biren Singh and others, Shah, who flew into Imphal last night accompanied by the home secretary, took stock of the situation.

▶The meeting, sources said, decided on a series of relief measures as well as steps to augment supplies in this north-eastern state to cool down prices of essential commodities which have soared since ethnic violence began earlier this month. Sources said Kuki leaders and MLAs, many of whom had left for neighbouring states, may be flown in for talks with him.

▶Curfew has been relaxed in East and West Imphal for 6 hours in the morning. The curfew will be relaxed from 5 am to 11 am.

▶Manipur, afflicted by ethnic conflict for nearly a month witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes and firing between militants and security forces on Sunday, after a relative lull for several weeks.

▶The death toll from clashes since ethnic rioting began on May 3 has gone up to 80 according to officials with three people succumbing to injuries on Monday and two being killed by firing by militants on Sunday.

▶Army and paramilitary personnel have been conducting combing operations in the Imphal valley and surrounding districts, an official said.

▶The Army operation is aimed at confiscating illegal caches of arms, he said.

▶At least 25 miscreants with arms, ammunition and grenades have been rounded up by Indian Army and paramilitary forces across ethnic-strife-riven Manipur, officials added on Monday.

▶A spokesperson for the defence forces said a number of people were detained with weapons after fresh incidents of firing and clashes broke out in and around Imphal Valley on Sunday.

▶"Swift action by the Army averted loss of precious lives and multiple incidents of arson," the statement said.

▶The Defence PRO also said that Sugnu and Serou villages of Kakching district witnessed violent clashes on Sunday which saw the army intervening to rescue people affected.

▶"Villagers of both communities were stranded in pockets under the protection of security forces. In a major evacuation drive organised by Army and Assam Rifles in coordination with Police, State administration and Civil Society Organisations, nearly 2000 Meitei villagers were evacuated from Serou to Pangaltabi Relief Camp," he added.

▶While aerial surveillance cover was given by UAVs, Mine Protected Vehicles and area domination patrols were put in place on ground to ensure safe and incident free evacuation, the official said.

▶"Similarly, nearly 328 Kuki villagers were safely evacuated to Sajik Tampak from Sugnu," he added.

▶Earlier on Sunday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said nearly 40 armed militants involved in torching houses and firing at civilians have been killed by security forces since they began an operation to bring peace to the northeastern state beset by ethnic rioting.

▶Around 140 columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, comprising over 10,000 personnel, besides those from other paramilitary forces, had to be deployed to bring back normalcy in the northeastern state.

Ethnic clashes, which have claimed over 80 lives besides injuring 300 others, first broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(With inputs from agencies)