Manipur Violence: Around 60 Killed, 231 Injured in May 3 Clashes, Says CM Biren Singh; State to Rebuild 1,700 Burnt Houses

Published By: Pragati Pal
Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 23:37 IST
Manipur, India
In the wake of the unfortunate incident that happened in Manipur, more than 20,000 people who were left stranded in relief camps have been moved to safety till today. Another 10,000 more stranded people will be transported to safety as soon as possible: Manipur CM N Biren Singh
The People’s Alliance for Peace and Progress, Manipur, an organisation working for Meiteis, on Monday claimed that 5,000 people belonging to the community have become homeless in the state’s violence-hit Churachandpur district. READ MORE
Student groups and civil society organisations worked together to evacuate 518 people stranded in Manipur due to recent violence. “The stranded individuals were safely transported to Imphal and accommodated at the Youth Hostel inside the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex. Those who required urgent medical attention were promptly taken to hospitals using ambulances," sources told News18.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that while “life is very precious" and “we cannot compensate it with money," the Cabinet has decided to give Rs 5 lakh to kin of those killed and Rs 25,000 for those injured. “Houses which have been burnt down will be built by the state government," he said.
Around 60 innocent people lost their lives, 231 people suffered injuries and around 1,700 houses burned down in the unfortunate incident of May 3, said Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. “I appeal to people to bring peace and calm to the state. Transportation of stranded persons to their respective locations has started," he added.
“The government is working 24/7" to ensure peace in Manipur, chief minister N Biren Singh said. “The public is requested to cooperate. I appreciate and thank Home Minister Amit Shah for continuously monitoring the situation," he said, adding security forces have been deployed. “So far, we have evacuated over 20,000 persons, with 10,000 left to be evacuated. A high-level inquiry has been initiated to find the people who initiated the violence," he said.
‘Those who were stranded have started returning and I appeal to not disturb transportation,’ Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh said days after sectarian violence broke out in the northeastern state on May 3.
Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh spoke about the recent violence in the state, stating, “We condemn this incident…1,700 houses were burnt. It’s very unfortunate. I appeal to the people to come together and bring peace to the state."
Concerned over the loss of lives and properties, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and the Manipur government to take necessary steps for raising security and relief and rehabilitation efforts for those hit by ethnic violence in the north-eastern state, after taking note of submissions that no untoward incidents have been reported there in the last two days. READ MORE
The Army and Assam Rifles conducted flag marches in the affected areas in Manipur, and so far, 23,000 people have been rescued and moved to military garrisons. In an effort to resolve the crisis, Governor Anusuiya Uikey held a meeting with Security Advisor Kuldip Singh and Operational Commander Ashutosh Sinha, who shared their suggestions. The state government also appointed IAS officer Vineet as the new chief secretary.
After ethnic violence erupted in Manipur following protests by tribals against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status, life was slowly returning to normal as the curfew was relaxed for a few hours in Imphal West district on Monday morning, reports said. People took advantage of the opportunity to leave their homes and purchase essential items such as vegetables, groceries, and medicines.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, “Manipur is in turmoil, but the government has not disclosed the number of casualties. I won’t delve into politics, but it’s essential to know the death toll. If anything happens here in West Bengal, they send central teams and justify their actions with a lot of explanations."
A special flight arranged by the Telangana state government brought 72 individuals, mostly stranded students, from Imphal to Hyderabad on Monday afternoon. The group was received by Telangana Minister for Education Ch Malla Reddy and senior officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The state government also announced that an additional 34 individuals would arrive via Kolkata later in the day. The government issued a press release regarding the airlift and the distressed condition of those evacuated.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that approximately 2,000 families from Manipur have sought refuge in Assam’s Cachar district. Majority of these families are expected to return to their homes starting from tomorrow, he added.
Officials said 128 Sikkimese students, who were stranded in Manipur due to the violence, have returned home safely. The state government facilitated their return under ‘Operation Guraas’. On Sunday, the students were flown to Kolkata, and from there they were taken to Siliguri by bus, arriving late in the evening.
The Supreme Court, which was hearing hear a batch of pleas on the Manipur situation including one by a ruling BJP MLA challenging the high court order on the issue of Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community and a PIL by a tribal outfit for an SIT probe into the state violence, has posted the matter for hearing on May 17.
During the hearing of the plea in the Supreme Court concerning the violence in Manipur, Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, questioned the Centre and Manipur government on various issues. He asked, “How many people are in the relief camps? What kind of arrangements are being made in terms of food? Who is running the relief camps? It’s a humanitarian issue. These are certain details." He also inquired about the displaced persons and whether the government is making efforts to bring them back to their homes. Additionally, he stressed the need for the protection of places of religious worship, and urged the government to take appropriate steps to safeguard them.
The Supreme Court has asked the Manipur government to file a status report in the aftermath of the violence that has claimed at least 50 lives. Expressing concern over the loss of life, the apex court has said that its proceedings should not destabilise the state. The SC has also directed the state to make necessary arrangements in relief camps and take precautions for the rehabilitation of displaced persons and the protection of places of religious worship. A status report on the matter is to be submitted, the CJI said.
Expressing concern over the loss of life, the Supreme Court has urged that the proceedings before the court should not destabilize the state. The Court has also directed the state to make necessary arrangements in relief camps and take precautions for the rehabilitation of displaced persons and the protection of places of religious worship. A status report on the matter is to be submitted.
The Centre and Manipur government submitted before the Supreme Court that the curfew was relaxed yesterday and today, and there were no incidents of violence on either day. The Solicitor General stated that the army and other paramilitary forces are present on the ground, and they are gradually restoring calm to the region.
A hearing on Manipur violence has begun in the supreme court. The matter is being heard by a bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud. Speaking before the bench, the Solicitor General (SG) assured that the State government is taking steps to restore peace in the state. No incidents of violence were reported in the past two days in the state and a partial relaxation was given in the curfew in multiple districts, the SG added.
Manipur High Court’s order granting the scheduled tribe status (ST) to the Meitei community in the state led to a protest by tribals, including Kukis and Nagas, which set off a chain reaction resulting in widespread violence in the state. But, is only the High Court order on ST status the reason behind the violence?
The increase in illegal migration from across the border led the state government to expand the identity checks in the hills and forest areas, sources said, adding that the people who had issues with this security crackdown might be behind the violence in the state. The identity checks created discontent, which was fielded by some forces leading to violent clashes, sources added. READ MORE
The Indian Army on Monday said in a statement that 100 plus columns of Army and Assam Rifles have been working for 96 hours to enhance the surveillance capability in Manipur. The employment of aviation assets is also being intensified in the state. Aerial Vehicles and Helicopters have been pressed into action for surveillance not only in the hinterland but also along Indo Myanmar Border.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said 20 students from the state were currently stranded in violence-hit Manipur and assured that they will be brought back by regular flights via Kolkata, according to a PTI report.
Airfares from Manipur’s capital Imphal to Kolkata are priced at six to eight times their usual between Rs 20,000- 30,000 amid a return rush. Airlines that operate flights between Imphal and Kolkata said all flights were running full, according to a TOI report. Thousands of passengers are waiting outside the Imphal airport. Travel agents said it was unlikely for the airfare to come down in the next few because of high demand even as the airlines have announced extra flights. READ MORE
18 students of West Bengal, who were stranded in violence-hit Manipur were flown back to Kolkata in a special flight arranged by the state government on Monday. According to a press note, 18 Students of West Bengal studying at the College of Agriculture, Central Agricultural University, Imphal were flown into Kolkata on flight 6E 3219 by the government of West Bengal which landed at 10:15 am today. The local administration in Manipur helped in providing safe passage and vehicle support to the students from the University campus to the Imphal airport. The state government is facilitating transportation for the onward journey of students to their respective homes.
The Bihar government will arrange a special flight to bring back students of the state stuck in violence-hit Manipur, an official said on Monday. “As per the directions from the chief minister, the Resident Commissioner in Delhi got in touch with students from Bihar in Manipur. They will be ferried to the airport in Imphal in buses, and flown back to Patna by a special flight," news agency PTI quoted the official as saying.
A hearing in Supreme Court over the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a tribal outfit for an SIT probe into the violence in Manipur is underway. The matter was presented before Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud.
The Andhra Pradesh government has arranged two special flights on Monday to evacuate as many as 157 students from the state stranded in Manipur. The flights will land at Hyderabad and Kolkata, and the state government will make arrangements for the onward journey, according to a PTI report.
A special flight carrying Maharashtra students stranded in Manipur will arrive in Mumbai at 6.30 pm on Monday. The flight will leave from Guwahati for Imphal at around 4.30 pm, according to a statement by the Maharashtra chief minister’s office.
Union Minister for the Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy said the Centre is ready to hold talks with warring groups and resolve their issues.
Manipur was rocked by clashes that broke out on May 3 between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community, which has displaced thousands of people and killed at least 37 so far. Around 23000 civilians have been rescued from the violence-hit state. Air India operated a special Delhi-Imphal-Delhi flight to facilitate stranded people in the state. Various state governments also made arrangements for the safe evacuation of their people stuck in the violence-hit state.
A wary normalcy has prevailed in Manipur as the Indian Army and paramilitary forces are working together to restore peace in the state. Aerial surveillance was conducted in various areas on Saturday to keep a close eye on the situation.
Parties indulged in political blame game over Manipur violence. Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP saying the violence in Manipur resulted from hate politics. According to a PTI report, MV Govindan, the Kerala unit secretary of the CPI(M) said PM Modi and the BJP are trying to woo Christians in Kerala but that community is now “being hunted” in Manipur.
Congress further targeted Manipur CM N Biren Singh, who heads a BJP-led government, saying he cannot absolve himself and “his patrons in New Delhi and Nagpur” of the responsibility for the carnage in the state.
Meanwhile, the total curfew imposed in Manipur’s Churachandpur district was relaxed for three hours on Sunday from 7 am to 10 am to facilitate people to buy essential items like food and medicine, according to a notification. People were seen in large numbers on the road to buy essential commodities. Army and Assam Rifles columns conducted a flag march throughout the town as soon as the relaxation ended at 10 am.
The riots broke out on Wednesday night after demonstrations were organised by tribals, including Kukis and Nagas, against a proposal to grant the majority Meitei community the scheduled tribe (ST) status. The Meitei community accounts for 53% of the population in the state and lives mostly in the Imphal Valley. The tribals, who account for 40% of the population and include Nagas and Kukis, live mostly in the surrounding hill districts.
