Manipur Violence: Around 60 Killed, 231 Injured in May 3 Clashes, Says CM Biren Singh; State to Rebuild 1,700 Burnt Houses

The Supreme Court has asked the Manipur government to file a status report on the ongoing violence in the state and ensure that appropriate arrangements, such as food and medical facilities are being made in relief camps. The total curfew imposed in Manipur in the aftermath of the violence that claimed more than 50 lives, will be partially relaxed in 11 districts on Monday. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court heard a batch of pleas on the Manipur situation on Monday. Three petitions were listed for hearing in the apex court today including one by a BJP MLA challenging the high court order on the issue of scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community, which appeared to have fanned the clashes in Manipur in the first place.

Union Minister for the Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy said the Centre is ready to hold talks with warring groups and resolve their issues.

Manipur was rocked by clashes that broke out on May 3 between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community, which has displaced thousands of people and killed at least 37 so far. Around 23000 civilians have been rescued from the violence-hit state. Air India operated a special Delhi-Imphal-Delhi flight to facilitate stranded people in the state. Various state governments also made arrangements for the safe evacuation of their people stuck in the violence-hit state.

A wary normalcy has prevailed in Manipur as the Indian Army and paramilitary forces are working together to restore peace in the state. Aerial surveillance was conducted in various areas on Saturday to keep a close eye on the situation.

Parties indulged in political blame game over Manipur violence. Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP saying the violence in Manipur resulted from hate politics. According to a PTI report, MV Govindan, the Kerala unit secretary of the CPI(M) said PM Modi and the BJP are trying to woo Christians in Kerala but that community is now “being hunted” in Manipur.

Congress further targeted Manipur CM N Biren Singh, who heads a BJP-led government, saying he cannot absolve himself and “his patrons in New Delhi and Nagpur” of the responsibility for the carnage in the state.

Meanwhile, the total curfew imposed in Manipur’s Churachandpur district was relaxed for three hours on Sunday from 7 am to 10 am to facilitate people to buy essential items like food and medicine, according to a notification. People were seen in large numbers on the road to buy essential commodities. Army and Assam Rifles columns conducted a flag march throughout the town as soon as the relaxation ended at 10 am.

The riots broke out on Wednesday night after demonstrations were organised by tribals, including Kukis and Nagas, against a proposal to grant the majority Meitei community the scheduled tribe (ST) status. The Meitei community accounts for 53% of the population in the state and lives mostly in the Imphal Valley. The tribals, who account for 40% of the population and include Nagas and Kukis, live mostly in the surrounding hill districts.

