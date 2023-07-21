Manipur Video News: Four Accused Sent to 11-day Police Custody

Curated By: Pragati Pal & Sumedha Kirti
Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 23:54 IST
New Delhi, India
Manipur Video News Updates: Amidst escalating protests against the sexual assault of two women in Manipur, the four arrested men were sent to 11-day police custody on Friday. In a separate incident connected to the case, angry locals set fire to the house of another suspect, making it the second such occurrence.
The house of the main accused in Chekmai area was allegedly set on fire by local community members. Sources said that prima facie it looked like no family member of the suspect was present. A day ago, villagers set the house of accused of Heradash Singh on fire and also ostracised his family.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said politics was involved in the release of video of women paraded naked in Manipur, days before the commencement of monsoon session. “The case (regarding the incident) was registered long back, video was available. It was leaked a day before the commencement of the Parliament session. So, some kind of political things are involved," he said.
One of the women seen in the video is the wife of an ex-army man who served in the Indian Army as a Subedar of the Assam Regiment and fought in the Kargil War, according to PTI. According to the FIR filed in this case, a man was killed by the mob as he tried to protect his sister from being raped on May 4 before the two were paraded naked and molested in front of others. The video of these incidents formed the basis for raids and arrests of people connected with the incident.
Angry locals vandalised and torched the house of a suspect, allegedly part of a mob that disrobed and paraded two women in Manipur on May 4, in Wangjing, Thoubal district on Friday afternoon, as per the police. The said suspect is still on the run and possibly fled home upon learning that the police were searching for him, according to an official. The house of the key accused in the case was torched on Thursday, hours after he was arrested by police.
Manipur Police announced that all four accused, who were arrested in connection with a viral video showing two women being paraded naked in the violence-hit state, have been remanded to 11-day police custody.
The Mizoram State Commission for Women (MSCW) chairperson Lallawmchhungi termed the Manipur incident as unforgivable. “The commission is deeply concerned about the video in which two disrobed women are being forced to walk with hundreds of men behind them in Manipur. The act is unforgivable," she said. “We appeal to people to immediately stop any form of violence against women," she added.
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir termed the incident of two women being paraded naked in Manipur “extremely shameful". “It is extremely shameful. I feel ashamed to call myself an Indian because the issue is not only limited to Manipur. It has lowered the head of the entire country, so it should not be politicised," Gambhir said.
Amid allegations by the BJP claiming the Opposition is “running away" from discussions on the Manipur crisis in the parliament, party members have said they want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue in the legislature. “We would want the Prime Minister of India to speak inside the Parliament and have a free and fair discussion on Manipur," said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi. Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said “Opposition wants an immediate discussion on Manipur situation in the Parliament. We are not running away from it."
Delhi Commission for Women chief, Swati Maliwal, announced that she will be visiting Manipur to assess the situation in the state after incidents of sexual violence against women and girls emerged. In a letter addressed to the DGP Manipur, she asked for assistance in facilitating meetings with the survivors of the sexual assaults on video. Additionally, she requested a visit to the relief camps housing women and girls at Lamka (Churachandpur), copies of all FIRs regarding sexual violence against women and girls in the last three months, including their current legal status, and all complaints against police officials by women in the state received in the last four months.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cornered the BJP-led government over the Manipur crisis and asked why the Centre has not sent central teams to violence-hit state, where ethnic strife has claimed over 160 lives so far. “We want to express our solidarity with Manipur. The BJP had sent so many central teams to Bengal (after the panchayat polls), why no central team was sent to the northeastern state?" she said at TMC’s annual Martyrs’ Day rally in Kolkata.
“People are protesting across the state regarding the incident and demanding the strictest punishment for the accused. Accused number one, who was arrested earlier, his house was burnt by women yesterday. Manipur society is against crime against women. They consider women as their mothers. This protest is to support the government to punish the accused," said Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Friday.
Women in Imphal burned down the house of the one of the accused in the Manipur video case on July 20. Four arrests have been made in the case so far.
A tribal body of Manipuris has claimed that they wrote to the National Commission of Women (NCW) on June 12 about the brutalisation of Kuki women, a video of which surfaced on the internet and sparked a massive outcry this week, but received no response. READ MORE
When asked about calls for his resignation over the law and order situation in Manipur, CM N Biren Singh said, “I don’t want to go into this. My job is to bring peace to the state. Miscreants are there in every society but we will not spare them."
“We will visit the constituencies to hold the protest against the heinous crime. Stringent punishment will be given to the accused," said Manipur CM N Biren Singh said on Friday.
“We are in touch with the officers from Manipur. Not one specific but there were many complaints and that too from people outside India and outside Manipur. Firstly, it had to be clarified whether whatever was written is true. Manipur government has to clarify and if it is true then they have to work on it. So, accordingly, we wrote to them," Rekha Sharma said on Friday.
“It is a serious issue that Manipur violence is being discussed at international forums but not in our Parliament. Why don’t you talk about Manipur’s law and order?" said Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut on Friday.
On the other hand, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government wants to discuss the matter but the opposition is not serious about the issue.
Singh’s statements come after both houses of Parliament were adjourned till July 24 amid ruckus over the Manipur issue.
“Yesterday, before the commencement of the parliament session, PM Narendra Modi gave a statement as to how the nation hangs its head in shame for what has happened in Manipur. It is a serious and sensitive issue that the state was going through, all communities were suffering. The perpetrators will have to be caught, some arrests have been made yesterday and I am sure no effort will be left unaddressed in getting these people arrested," Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.
“I feel the opposition is not serious about the discussion on the Manipur issue. The government wants to discuss the Manipur issue. PM Modi himself said that the country is ashamed of whatever has happened in the state and assured strict action. Still, if the opposition does not want to discuss it only means that they are not serious," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday.
BJP national spokesperson Amit Malviya on Friday rained down on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over her ‘broken heart’ remark on the Manipur video and reminded her of the brutality endured by a woman Gram Sabha candidate during Panchayat Polls in July 2023.
“You, as Home Minister of West Bengal, were expected to uphold law and order, instead you chose to prevaricate. Trust me, the world is a better place without your broken heart, outrage and fake concern for justice," Malviya said, asking Banerjee to “focus on West Bengal".
“Parliamentary discussion will take place on this matter as the Manipur incident was a gruesome act that invokes contempt and shouldn’t be attempted against any woman. Prime Minister Modi has also spoken on this so, the proper things will be taken care of," BJP MP Hema Malini said on Friday.
The house of the main accused in the Manipur viral video case in the Chekmai area was allegedly set on fire by local community members. Sources said that prima facie it looked like no family member of the suspect was present. A day ago, villagers also set the house of another arrested accused Huerim Heradas Singh on fire.
Amid an uproar in the House over Manipur issue, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2:30 pm on the second day of the monsoon session.
Amid an uproar in the House over Manipur issue, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon minutes after proceedings began on the second day of the monsoon session.
Amidst the outcry in Lok Sabha over the Manipur issue, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Manipur incident is definitely very serious and understanding the situation, PM himself has said that what happened in Manipur has put the entire nation to shame. PM has said that strictest action will be taken over the incident. We do want a discussion in Parliament over Manipur. I had said this in the All Party Meeting and I reiterate this in the Parliament that we want a discussion in the House over Manipur. But I see that there are a few political parties that unnecessarily want to create a situation here so that the discussion on Manipur can’t take place. I am clearly levelling allegations that this Opposition is not serious over Manipur as they should have been."
“We are ready to discuss (the Manipur issue) whenever the Speaker directs. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has officially told the Speaker and the Chairman that we are ready for a discussion. For the opposition to bring in new demands and interrupt the discussion is wrong. There are important bills and BJP under the leadership of PM Modi wants to hold extensive discussions in the parliament. The opposition just tries to build a wrong narrative and disrupt the parliament proceedings," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday.
“I would like to make an appeal to the opposition to not change their stand repeatedly and not indulge into politics as it is a very sensitive matter related to women’s dignity, north-east and border state. I think the parliament session should run as we’re ready to address and discuss the issue," said Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary affairs on Friday.
The Oppostion is set to take up the Manipur video case in Parliament session today. The government was ready for a discussion on Manipur, but the opposition disrupted Parliament proceedings and did now allow the debate to take place, the BJP alleged on Thursday.
The Naga Legislators Forum (NLF) comprising 10 Naga MLAs led by Minister Awangbow Newmai on Thursday expressed its strongest condemnation of a disturbing viral video that depicted the naked parade of two women. The NLF has demanded exemplary punishment for the perpetrators involved. READ MORE
The main accused wearing a green t-shirt and seen holding the woman in the viral video of two Tribal women being paraded naked by a mob, was arrested on Thursday morning. The accused was identified as 32-year-old Huirem Herodas Meitei of Pechi Awang Leikai. Four arrests have been made in the case so far.
Two Tribal women were allegedly sexually assaulted and paraded naked before being set free by a mob comprising the majority community. One of the eyewitnesses of the May 4 incident, Hahat Vaiphei, claimed the villagers of B Phainom thwarted a similar attempt by a mob the previous day.
“When we started to relocate from the village, we were caught by the mob. They dragged us away from the village as we made appeals to spare us," Vaiphei told a YouTube channel run from neighbouring Mizoram. She said the mob forced the two women to parade naked before raping them.
Meanwhile, police officers are recording the statement of the women and raids are being carried out near the scene of the crime. A source said that hunt is on for the man in pink T-shirt seen groping a woman. “The next two days could be crucial in rounding up most of the suspects who have been identified,” the source added.
Indians, including some popular faces, and people globally continued to react as a 26-second video of two disrobed women being brutalised by a mob in Manipur stoked massive outrage. Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu for President’s Rule in the northeastern state, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan said that it is a case of breakdown of Constitutional machinery in Manipur.
Meanwhile, the incident sparked another verbal duel between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress. While Congress created and posted videos attacking the BJP over “lawless situation” in Manipur, the saffron party advised them to “better pick up the phone and ask Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to speak up on ghastly rapes and murders in West Bengal and Rajasthan” than stay busy posting content on social media. “Their silence is deafening,” the BJP added.
What is the reason for Manipur violence: An ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3 when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. This violent clashes led to more than 160 people losing their lives and several have been injured since then.
What is the problem in Manipur now: A after ethnic violence erupted in India’s northeastern state on May 3, a horrific incident took place where two women were disrobed and were paraded naked on the streets by the mob, who also brutalised the women. But the horrific video of the incident surfaced only on Wednesday and became viral after the internet ban was lifted in the area.
What happened on May 4: This incident of disrobing and brutalising women took place on May 4 in a village in Kangpokpi district. The incident was recorded on a camera and the graphic video of 26-second video went viral on July 19, when the internet ban was lifted.
Why did a video from Manipur surface after 77 days: Post the continued violent clashes between the Meiteis and Kukis, the government had banned the internet to avoid spread of any fake news and further spread of violence.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.
What is Manipur viral video case: The two women are alleged to have been sexually assaulted before being set free by the mob comprising the majority community. One of the eyewitnesses of the May 4 incident, Hahat Vaiphei, claimed the villagers of B Phainom thwarted a similar attempt by a mob the previous day.
“When we started to relocate from the village, we were caught by the mob. They dragged us away from the village as we made appeals to spare us,” Vaiphei told a YouTube channel run from neighbouring Mizoram. She said the mob forced the two women to parade naked before raping them.
Issuing a notice, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) gave more details on the incident: “Allegedly, the mob paraded naked the two of the women, brutally gangraped one of them, and murdered two male members of the family, who tried to protect the women.”