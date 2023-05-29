Manipur Violence: Meitei Villagers Pick Up Arms to Fend Off Kuki Militants; Amit Shah's Visit Begins

If not Salwa Judum, something similar is happening in violence-torn Manipur, say observers Youths of Leitanpokpi, a small hamlet in the Imphal East district of the state have picked up arms to protect themselves from attacks by Kuki militants.

The previous night, nine houses in the villages were burnt down by militants, leaving the residents, primarily belonging to the Metei community in a state of fear and uncertainty. On the same night, more than 200 houses in the state were turned to ashes in renewed violence. Nearby, in Imphal city, explosions and fire were witnessed the entire night.

Young boys in Leitanpokpi were seen armed with licensed guns on the border of the village to defend fellow residents against ongoing attacks by Kuki militants.

In the most recent attack on the village, militants fired on the residents for nearly an hour to which the locals answered back with their licensed weapons. The villagers have demanded the deployment of state police in addition to the central forces to protect them.

The Manipur chief minister has squarely held the Kuki militants responsible for the ongoing violence in the state and termed it as a sponsored one. He also mentioned that security forces have so far neutralised at least 33 militants involved in the violence.

Indian Army rises to occasion

Responding to specific intelligence about armed miscreants venturing out for burning houses in Sanasabi, Gwaltabi, and Shabunkhol Khunao in YKPI Bowl in the hilly region of Imphal East District of Manipur, the Army mobilised columns on May 28 to establish multiple Mobile Vehicle Check Posts (MVCP) and undertake search operations in the area. While operating in the area, the Army columns were fired upon from automatic weapons by miscreants who were trying to torch the houses.

During the operation, the Army apprehended twenty-two miscreants with weapons and other war-like stores. Five 12-bore double-barrel rifles, three single-barrel rifles, one country-made weapon with double bore, and one muzzle-loaded weapon were recovered. Swift action by the Army averted the loss of precious lives and multiple incidents of arson, said officials.

All the twenty-two miscreants along with the seized cache were handed over to Manipur Police.

Army’s ongoing evacuation operation

Sugnu and Serou villages of Kakching District witnessed destruction to men and materials in violent clashes on May 28. Villagers of both communities were stranded in pockets under the protection of security forces. In a major evacuation drive organised by the Army and Assam Rifles in coordination with the police, state administration, and civil society organisations, nearly 2,000 Meitei villagers were evacuated from Serou to Pangaltabi Relief Camp in defence and private vehicles under the protection of Assam Rifles. While aerial surveillance cover was given by UAVs, Mine Protected Vehicles, and Area Domination Patrols were put in place on the ground to ensure safe and incident-free evacuation. Medical aid to those in need was given by service doctors.

Similarly, nearly 328 Kuki villagers were safely evacuated to Sajik Tampak from Sugnu.

Congress divided over Manipur

The Congress general secretary incharge of communications Jairam Ramesh on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government over the violence in Manipur. He said that a delegation led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will be calling on President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday in connection with the unfolding violence in Manipur while slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not issuing a single appeal for peace.

Meanwhile, Manipur Congress has warned the Mizoram unit of the party to not interfere in the matter as “it is not your business".

Amit Shah’s extensive visit to Manipur

Union minister of home affairs Amit Shah is visiting Manipur from May 29 to June 1. He will hold several rounds of security meetings to assess the situation and plan further steps to restore normalcy.

It is also expected that Shah will initiate efforts to bring warring Meiteis and Kukis together for a discussion over ways to resolve the situation.