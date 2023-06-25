An angry mob led by women prevented a military operation led by security forces in Manipur’s Imphal East. Acting on specific intelligence, a military operation was launched in the village Itham (6 km East of Andro) in Imphal East by the security forces on Saturday morning, Army said in a statement.

The area was cordoned off before the search was undertaken to avoid any hardships to other locals in the area, Army said.

In the operation, 12 Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) cadres were apprehended along with arms and ammunition, the statement said. Self Styled Lt Col Moirangthem Tamba alias Uttam (mastermind of 6 DOGRA ambush cases of 2015) was identified amongst the 12 apprehended cadres, the statement added.

Army said that afterwards, a mob of approximately 1200-1500 led by women and the local leader surrounded the target area and prevented the security forces from going ahead with the operation. Repeated appeals were made to the aggressive mob to let the Security Forces carry on with the operation but to no avail, the statement said.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the situation, a decision was taken to release all 12 apprehended cadres, Army said. The security forces, however, left the area with the ammunition seized from the insurgents after lifting off the cordon from the area.

Indian Army appealed to the people of Manipur to assist the security forces in maintaining law and order to bring peace and stability.

Amid the fresh flare-up, Manipur CM N Biren Singh is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi today.