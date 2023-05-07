Manipur Violence News: Air India Operates Special Flights, 23,000 People Shifted to Safety; Canada Issues Travel Advisory for Citizens

Published By: Pragati Pal
Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 23:46 IST
Manipur, India
The Nagaland government brought back 676 people from violence-hit Manipur on Sunday, officials said. They were brought back in 13 buses of Nagaland State Transport, and four police buses as part of ’Operation Kohima Calling’. READ MORE
Responding to the concerns of students pursuing their studies in Manipur and the recent violence, Tripura king and chief of Tipra Motha party Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman on Saturday arranged for 50 air tickets to bring back the Tiprasa (indigenous tribals) to their homeland. READ MORE
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said 22 students from the state currently stuck in riot-hit Manipur will be first shifted to Assam from where a special flight will be arranged to bring them back home. READ MORE
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while speaking at a public event in Anekal, Karnataka ahead of the state elections, said: “What’s happening in Manipur is because of hate politics. If Manipur is burning today it is because of hate politics. And we started the Bharat Jodo Yatra against this hate politics."
Security Advisor Kuldeep Singh addressed the Manipur violence, confirms 37 deaths and urges the public to avoid rumours.
BJP MLA Dinganglung Gangmei, who is also the chairman of the Hills Area Committee of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, has filed appeals challenging various orders passed by the Manipur High Court on the ST status to Meiteis, including the contempt notices issued against those who criticized the HC order. In his appeal, Gangmei claimed that the HAC should have been made a party in the proceedings before the High Court, as it was a necessary and proper party. He also alleged that the impugned order had led to tension between the communities and violent clashes, resulting in the deaths of 19 tribal people so far.
Several pleas have been filed in the Supreme Court regarding the Manipur situation. One of the pleas is by a BJP MLA challenging the high court’s order on the Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community, while another is a PIL filed by a tribal outfit demanding an SIT probe into the recent violence in the state.
Governor Anusuiya Uikey held a meeting with Kuldip Singh, Security Adviser to the Government of Manipur, and Ashutosh Sinha, ADGP and overall Operational Commander of the present turmoil in the state at Raj Bhavan, Imphal. The officials discussed the issue in depth and provided valuable suggestions to address the unprecedented and unfortunate incidents.
The Indian Army said the Nagaland Government and Assam Rifles safely evacuated locals from Imphal, Manipur amid the ongoing crisis in the state. It also said 676 Nagaland students were also evacuated.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said the violence in Manipur is “very unfortunate". “The violence is being taken place between two castes. We have been talking to them. The curfew was lifted by the state government for three hours today, the situation is under control and we wish peace recovers in the area. Home Minister Amit Shah is continuously reviewing the situation. Nothing can be achieved through violence. I urge people to come forward and peacefully solve issues."
The Manipur High Court had recently asked the state government to send a recommendation to the Centre on the demand for ST status by the Meitei community within four weeks. An armed mob allegedly attacked people of the Meitei community during the march in Churachandpur’s Torbung area, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts and escalating the violence throughout the state, according to police.
Violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in Churachandpur against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis, who account for about 53% of Manipur’s population and live in the Imphal valley, were opposed by tribals, Nagas and Kukis, who constitute 40% of the population and live in the hill districts.
A total of 128 students of Sikkim stranded in Manipur were rescued and brought back to the state on Sunday, officials said. The stranded students were first brought to Kolkata on flights arranged by the Sikkim government from Imphal. From Kolkata, they boarded buses for Siliguri, according to a PTI report. READ MORE
In a meticulously planned multi-agency rescue operation led by a Brigadier from Kohima-based Assam Rifles IGAR HQ involving movement over two days, a total of 676 Naga civilians were safely evacuated from violence-hit Manipur. The rescue operation that commenced yesterday was completed today.
Vineet Joshi of the national testing agency has been appointed as the New Chief Secretary in Manipur. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the repatriation of Shri Vineet Joshi, IAS (MN:92), Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education to his parent cadre on the request of the Government of Manipur, according to a notification.
The Manipur government had earlier issued a “shoot at sight" order in the wake of violence in the state which has displaced thousands of people and killed at least 54 so far. In an exclusive interview with News18, Kuldiep Singh, the Manipur Security Advisor sent by the Centre, said the situation in the violence-hit state is tense but under control. He further said there have been a few casualties in Churachandpur in police firing and added that so far ‘shoot-at-sight’ orders have not been exercised.
In India, authorities issue shoot-at-sight orders when they believe there is an imminent threat to public order or security and that the use of lethal force is required to prevent it, as per reports. READ MORE
Kerala Congress expressed concern over the safety of Malyalees stuck in violence-hit Manipur a day after an apex body of the Catholic Church in Kerala condemned the alleged ethnic violence in the Northeastern state.
According to a PTI report, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Kerala assembly and Congress leader V D Satheesan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to ensure the safety of Malayalees stuck in Manipur and to help them return to Kerala. READ MORE
Today, Air India operated AI 1889, the second of the special flights from Delhi to Imphal at 9.30 am. It flew from Imphal to Guwahati and back as another special flight before its scheduled return to Delhi from Imphal at 6.45 pm.
The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced that a special flight will be arranged to evacuate students of the state stranded in violence-hit Manipur. CM Shinde said his government was keeping a watch on the situation in Manipur.
“There are 22 students (in Manipur) from Maharashtra. I have spoken to two of them – Vikash Sharma and Tushar Awhad – and assured them of arranging a special flight to return home. I told them not to be afraid of anything, the state is making all the necessary arrangements to bring them back safely," news agency PTI quoted Shinde as saying. READ MORE
The Canadian government on Sunday advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Manipur in India where clashes between tribals and Meteis have claimed over 50 lives so far, a Hindustan Times report mentioned.
“Violent demonstrations have been taking place in Manipur State since May 3, 2023, resulting in casualties. Protests have led to disruptions to traffic and public transportation. You should think about your need to travel to this country, territory or region based on family or business requirements, knowledge of or familiarity with the region, and other factors. If you are already there, think about whether you really need to be there. If you do not need to be there, you should think about leaving," the government said in a travel advisory.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday slammed the BJP over violent clashes in Manipur that killed more than 50 and said the voters of the Northeastern state are feeling “grossly betrayed" just a year after putting the BJP in power. Tharoor further called for the imposition of the President’s rule in the state.
“As the Manipur violence persists, all right-thinking Indians must ask themselves what happened to the much-vaunted good governance we had been promised. The voters of Manipur are feeling grossly betrayed just a year after putting the BJP in power in their state. It’s time for President’s Rule; the state Govt is just not up to the job they were elected to do," the Congress leader tweeted. READ MORE
A partial relaxation was given in the curfew imposed in the violence-hit Churachandpur district of Manipur on Sunday for a few hours between 7 am to 10 am to facilitate people to buy essential items like food and medicine. People were seen in large numbers on the road to buy essential commodities. Army and Assam Rifles columns conducted a flag march throughout the town as soon as the relaxation ended at 10 am. Around 10,000 soldiers, para-military and central police forces have been deployed in Manipur, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.
A total of 23000 civilians have been rescued from the violence-hit state of Manipur so far. The situation in Manipur is tense but being kept under control by the Indian Army and paramilitary forces, who are working together to restore peace. Aerial surveillance was conducted in various areas on Saturday to keep a close eye on the situation.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday reviewed the rescue of students of the state from Manipur. 83 students of Meghalaya have been evacuated from Manipur by air so far, news agency PTI reported quoting a senior state Home Department official.
50 students are due to arrive in Guwahati on Sunday, 70 students on Monday and 30 students on Tuesday, officials said.
Mizoram Law Minister TJ Lalnuntluanga is likely to visit Manipur, officials said on Saturday. Hundreds of people from Mizoram are reportedly stranded in the violence-hit state. The ruling MNF’s youth wing president L Thangmawia, an MLA, and a leader of the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) are expected to accompany Lalnuntluanga on his visit to Manipur, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.
Defence sources told News18 that the ongoing crisis in the Northeastern state may lead to a new security threat as insurgent groups based in Manipur Valley and staying in camps across the Indo-Myanmar border could be detrimental to the ongoing efforts to restore normalcy in the region. READ MORE
The Nagaland government arranged 22 buses to bring back 600 people of the state stranded in violence-hit Manipur, a minister said on Saturday. “We are on the job to evacuate people of Nagaland from Manipur and the government is taking special care of our students studying in different higher education institutes there and also Nagas working there," news agency PTI quoted Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton said as saying.
“So far the state government has deployed 22 buses with two platoons of Nagaland Armed Police Indian Reserve Battalion as security to evacuate people of Nagaland from violence-hit Manipur," he added.
The Manipur High Court order on ST reservation for the Meitei community appears to have triggered the violent clashes in the state. The All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) organised a rally to protest the high court order granting ST status to the Meteis. Thousands attended the rally in the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district. A counter-rally was organised by Meteis and an Anglo-Kuki War Memorial Gate was damaged, which set off a chain reaction, officials said. READ MORE
According to a PTI report, the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday opened a helpline at AP Bhavan in Delhi to facilitate the evacuation of state students stranded in violence-hit Manipur. The helpline numbers are 011-23384016 and 011-23387089. “We are in constant touch with the Manipur government and local administration to ensure all help," the State government said in a statement.
The total curfew imposed in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, which restricted the movement of people was relaxed for three hours on Sunday from 7 am to 10 am. The curfew was partially relaxed to facilitate people to buy essential items like food and medicine, according to a notification. People were seen in large numbers on the road to buy essential commodities. Army and Assam Rifles columns conducted a flag march throughout the town as soon as the relaxation ended at 10 am.
The curfew was imposed on May 3 in the wake of violent clashes that broke out between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community in Manipur, which has displaced thousands of people and killed at least 54 so far.
Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with News18, Kuldiep Singh, the Manipur Security Advisor sent by the Centre, said the situation in the violence-hit state is tense but under control. He further said there have been a few casualties in Churachandpur in police firing and added that so far ‘shoot-at-sight’ orders have not been exercised.
Manipur CM N Biren Singh chaired an all-party meeting on Saturday to take stock of the situation. “Held an all-political party meeting to discuss the current situation in Manipur and to collectively work towards bringing peace and stability to the state. During the meeting, it was resolved to appeal for peace in the state, and encourage all citizens to avoid any actions that could lead to further violence or instability,” Singh was quoted by PTI as saying.
Amidst the tense situation, false rumours are rife which are fuelling the insecurity among populace. Assam Rifles at Jiribam received information on Saturday about the likely move of armed people in a truck towards the town. A suspected truck was stopped at the Jiribam-Tamenglong border to find 51 locals hiding in it, who were trying to escape the violence-hit state. All civilians were rescued safely to Cachar by Assam Rifles troops.
The riots broke out on Wednesday night after demonstrations were organised by tribals, including Kukis and Nagas, against a proposal to grant the majority Meitei community the scheduled tribe (ST) status. The Meitei community accounts for 53% of the population in the state and lives mostly in the Imphal Valley. The tribals, who account for 40% of the population and include Nagas and Kukis, live mostly in the surrounding hill districts.
