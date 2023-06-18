Manipur Violence Updates: N Biren Singh, Zoramthanga Speak Over Phone; RSS Appeals for Peace

Published By: Pragati Pal
Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 23:03 IST
Manipur, India
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh has spoken to him over the phone and sought his help to restore peace in the neighbouring state. During the telephonic conversation, Singh also requested him to take measures for the safety of Meitei people living in Mizoram, the chief minister said.
RSS said that there is no place for violence and hatred in a democratic setup, and also believes that the solution of any problem is possible only through mutual dialogue and expression of brotherhood in a peaceful atmosphere.
The Congress on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in Manipur, saying one more ‘Mann Ki Baat’ but ‘Maun’ (silence) on Manipur. More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago.
Hundreds of women in several districts of Manipur rallied in the streets on Saturday night to condemn the continued violence in the state.
According to a PTI report, holding fire torches, Meitei women formed human chains on the streets in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Kakching districts from 7pm to 8 pm.
At Kongba, a Meira Paibi leader Thounaojam Kiran Devi, while talking to reporters, said, “We are very much disappointed with the Centre and the state government for failing to contain the violence and provide security."
Ten opposition parties of Manipur led by the Congress on Saturday questioned the “silence" of PM Modi on the continued violence in the northeastern state and urged him to make an appeal for peace.
“There is a hue and cry everywhere, with 20,000 people, including women and children, taking shelter in camps. However, the prime minister has not yet expressed anything regarding Manipur. Is Manipur a part of India or not? If it is, why hasn’t the Prime Minister of India spoken about it," Manipur’s three-time former chief minister O Ibobi Singh asked while addressing a press conference. READ MORE
Indian Army conducted a flag march in the violence-hit area of Imphal Valley.
According to an India Today report, the BJP’s ally in Manipur, National People’s Party, is considering breaking the alliance if the situation does not improve in the state. “The NPP will be forced to reconsider its equation with the saffron party," NPP vice president Yumnam Joykumar Singh was quoted by India Today as saying.
An incident of arson was reported from Imphal West on Saturday night. More details are awaited.
According to a PTI report, the Congress on Saturday urged PM Modi to make an appeal for peace referring to the 2001 agitation. In the event of no response from the prime minister, the Congress is set to convene a meeting of opposition leaders in the coming days.
Manipur will observe Uprising Unity Day on Sunday amidst the fresh wave of violence that hit the state earlier this week. The Uprising Unity Day is observed every year to pay homage to 18 people who lost their lives during the June 18 agitation in 2001.
Manipuris of Barak Valley in Assam took out a torch rally with the slogan “Save Manipur" against violence in the Northeastern state and demanded integrity.
Fresh violence broke out in Manipur on Friday night with reports of 400-500 rounds being fired using automatic weapons in Bishupur’s Kwakta town and Churachandpur’s Kangvai village. Officials reported multiple incidents of mob build-up and attempted vandalism and arson of government officials and property.
Mobs also tried to vandalise state BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi’s residence and set fire to the head office of the Thongju Assembly constituency from where Power and Forest Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh was elected.
READ MORE: Manipur News: In Fresh Violence, Mobs Clash with Security Forces, Try to Torch House of BJP Leaders
Manipuris residing in Kolkata are set to stage a ‘dharna’ on Sunday protesting the ongoing violence in the state.
Keeping in mind the fresh violence that erupted in the state, the government extended the ban on the internet in Manipur till June 20.
In response to the ongoing violence in Manipur, people in the Bishnupur district undertook a torchlight vigil on Saturday night.
Authorities on Saturday decided to partially relax the curfew in Imphal East district on Sunday between 5 am to 5 pm in order to facilitate the public to buy essential items.
The areas where the curfew will be relaxed include the Hatta crossing to the RDS crossing, the Imphal River from Sanjenthong to Minuthong and Minuthong to Hatta crossing and RDS crossing to Sanjenthong.
Manipur Violence LIVE Updates: Authorities on Saturday announced that the curfew in Manipur’s capital Imphal will be relaxed partially from 5 am to 5 pm on Sunday in order to facilitate the public to buy essential items. On the other hand, the state government extended the internet ban across the state till June 20 after fresh violence broke out.
Fresh violence erupted in Manipur on Friday night with reports of 400-500 rounds being fired using automatic weapons in Bishupur’s Kwakta town and Churachandpur’s Kangvai village. Officials reported multiple incidents of mob build-up and attempted vandalism and arson of government officials and property.
Mobs also tried to vandalise state BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi’s residence and set fire to the head office of the Thongju Assembly constituency from where Power and Forest Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh was elected.
Officials further stated that two civilians were injured as mobs clashed with security forces overnight in Imphal town and attempts were made to torch the houses of BJP leaders.
A mob of approximately 1,000 people tried to burn down buildings near the palace compound. RAF had to resort to tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.
Another mob tried to set the house of MLA Biswajeet on fire but RAF dispersed the crowd. A mob surrounded the BJP office post midnight at Sinjemai, but an Army column came to rescue again.
Similarly, a crowd tried to vandalise the home of Sharda Devi, BJP (women’s wing) president near Porampet in Imphal around midnight, but security forces managed to disperse the youth.
Officials also added that crowds set up roadblocks and torched properties in the heart of Imphal town on Friday. A warehouse near the royal palace belonging to a retired tribal IAS officer was burnt down on Friday.
A mob clashed with RAF personnel on Friday evening after it had set the warehouse afire. The group also burnt tyres, logs and waste in the middle of roads in Wangkhei, Porompat and Thangapat areas affecting the flow of traffic in Manipur’s capital town, officials said.
Earlier this week, sporadic incidents of violence had been reported across the state.
On Thursday, a mob set ablaze Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh’s residence at Kongba in Imphal. Before that, a group of vandals set on fire the official residence of Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen in the Lamphel area of Imphal West district. On June 14, nine people were killed while more than 10 were injured in Imphal East.
Manipur was rocked by ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities over the demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category over a month ago, in which, more than 100 people lost their lives.