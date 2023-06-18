Trends :PM Modi US VisitChennai RainCyclone Biparjoy Ludhiana NewsHardeep Nijjar
Manipur Violence Updates: N Biren Singh, Zoramthanga Speak Over Phone; RSS Appeals for Peace

Manipur was rocked with fresh violence with reports of multiple incidents of mob build-up and attempted vandalism and arson of government officials and property

Manipur violence LIVE

Published By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 23:03 IST

Manipur, India

Jun 18, 2023 23:01 IST

N Biren Singh, Zoramthanga Speak Over Phone on Manipur Violence

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh has spoken to him over the phone and sought his help to restore peace in the neighbouring state. During the telephonic conversation, Singh also requested him to take measures for the safety of Meitei people living in Mizoram, the chief minister said.

Jun 18, 2023 17:35 IST

Manipur violence : RSS Appeals for Peace

RSS said that there is no place for violence and hatred in a democratic setup, and also believes that the solution of any problem is possible only through mutual dialogue and expression of brotherhood in a peaceful atmosphere.

Jun 18, 2023 15:33 IST

One More 'Mann Ki Baat' but 'Maun on Manipur': Cong's Dig at PM

The Congress on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in Manipur, saying one more ‘Mann Ki Baat’ but ‘Maun’ (silence) on Manipur. More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

Jun 18, 2023 13:36 IST

Manipur News : Women Take to Streets to Condemn Violence

Hundreds of women in several districts of Manipur rallied in the streets on Saturday night to condemn the continued violence in the state.

According to a PTI report, holding fire torches, Meitei women formed human chains on the streets in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Kakching districts from 7pm to 8 pm.

At Kongba, a Meira Paibi leader Thounaojam Kiran Devi, while talking to reporters, said, “We are very much disappointed with the Centre and the state government for failing to contain the violence and provide security."

Jun 18, 2023 12:57 IST

Manipur Violence News : Opposition Parties Led by Cong Urge PM Modi to Intervene

Ten opposition parties of Manipur led by the Congress on Saturday questioned the “silence" of PM Modi on the continued violence in the northeastern state and urged him to make an appeal for peace.

“There is a hue and cry everywhere, with 20,000 people, including women and children, taking shelter in camps. However, the prime minister has not yet expressed anything regarding Manipur. Is Manipur a part of India or not? If it is, why hasn’t the Prime Minister of India spoken about it," Manipur’s three-time former chief minister O Ibobi Singh asked while addressing a press conference. READ MORE

Jun 18, 2023 09:36 IST

Manipur News : Indian Army Takes Out Flag March in Imphal Valley

Indian Army conducted a flag march in the violence-hit area of Imphal Valley.

Jun 18, 2023 09:34 IST

Manipur Violence 2023 : Ruling NPP to Break Alliance With BJP if Situation Does Not Improve

According to an India Today report, the BJP’s ally in Manipur, National People’s Party, is considering breaking the alliance if the situation does not improve in the state. “The NPP will be forced to reconsider its equation with the saffron party," NPP vice president Yumnam Joykumar Singh was quoted by India Today as saying.

Jun 18, 2023 08:57 IST

Violence in Manipur : Arson in Imphal West

An incident of arson was reported from Imphal West on Saturday night. More details are awaited.

Jun 18, 2023 08:49 IST

Manipur Violence News : Congress Urges PM Modi to Make Appeal for Peace

According to a PTI report, the Congress on Saturday urged PM Modi to make an appeal for peace referring to the 2001 agitation. In the event of no response from the prime minister,  the Congress is set to convene a meeting of opposition leaders in the coming days.

Jun 18, 2023 08:21 IST

Manipur News Today : Manipur to Observe Uprising Unity Day on Sunday

Manipur will observe Uprising Unity Day on Sunday amidst the fresh wave of violence that hit the state earlier this week. The Uprising Unity Day is observed every year to pay homage to 18 people who lost their lives during the June 18 agitation in 2001.

Jun 18, 2023 08:14 IST

Manipur Latest News : Manipuris of Barak Valley Take Out Torch Rally

Manipuris of Barak Valley in Assam took out a torch rally with the slogan “Save Manipur" against violence in the Northeastern state and demanded integrity.

Jun 18, 2023 07:52 IST

Manipur Violence 2023 : Clashes Continue, Mobs Try to Vanadalise Houses of BJP Leaders

Fresh violence broke out in Manipur on Friday night with reports of 400-500 rounds being fired using automatic weapons in Bishupur’s Kwakta town and Churachandpur’s Kangvai village. Officials reported multiple incidents of mob build-up and attempted vandalism and arson of government officials and property.

Mobs also tried to vandalise state BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi’s residence and set fire to the head office of the Thongju Assembly constituency from where Power and Forest Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh was elected.

READ MORE: Manipur News: In Fresh Violence, Mobs Clash with Security Forces, Try to Torch House of BJP Leaders

Jun 18, 2023 07:50 IST

Manipur Violence News: Manipuris to Stage 'Dharna' in Kolkata

Manipuris residing in Kolkata are set to stage a ‘dharna’ on Sunday protesting the ongoing violence in the state.

Jun 18, 2023 07:47 IST

Manipur Violence LIVE : Internet Ban Extended Till June 20

Keeping in mind the fresh violence that erupted in the state, the government extended the ban on the internet in Manipur till June 20.

Jun 18, 2023 07:45 IST

Manipur Violence News : People Take Part in Torchlight Vigil in Bishnupur

In response to the ongoing violence in Manipur, people in the Bishnupur district undertook a torchlight vigil on Saturday night.

People in large numbers take part in a torchlight vigil in response to the ongoing violence in Manipur. (Image/PTI)
Jun 18, 2023 07:42 IST

Manipur Violence : Curfew to be Relaxed Partially in Imphal Today

Authorities on Saturday decided to partially relax the curfew in Imphal East district on Sunday between 5 am to 5 pm in order to facilitate the public to buy essential items.

The areas where the curfew will be relaxed include the Hatta crossing to the RDS crossing, the Imphal River from Sanjenthong to Minuthong and Minuthong to Hatta crossing and RDS crossing to Sanjenthong.

Reason Behind Manipur Violence

Manipur was rocked by ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities over the demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category over a month ago, in which, more than 100 people lost their lives.

