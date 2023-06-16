'Trying for Peace But Some Don't Like It': MoS RK Ranjan as His Home Set Afire Amid Manipur Violence

The house of Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh was set ablaze by a mob at Kongba in Manipur’s Imphal late Thursday night. Officials said that the junior minister of the external affairs minister was not at home at the time of the incident. He is in Kochi, an official added.

Speaking to News18, Singh said, “We are in the process of peace-making. It was yesterday only when I had approached the central government regarding fresh violence in Manipur. Then I went to Kolkata for a meeting, following which I flew to Kochi for another meeting. And that night only I got the news that my house has been set ablaze. I don’t know what’s the reason. I am only making peace."

“Some people do not like this process of peace-making, and are continuing to disturb normalcy. People have to understand peace is the only solution. But I will continue to work for peace and will try my level best to bring down violence," the minister added.

He further said, “Thankfully, nobody got injured last night at my Imphal home. The miscreants came with petrol bombs and the damage has been done to the ground floor and first floor of my house."

Last month too, a mob, which comprised of Meitei men and women, attacked the MP’s house — who is from the same community — over the deaths in the Manipur violence that claimed dozens of lives in recent weeks.

The northeast state has been witnessing clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities over the demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

While this time the MP was at Delhi at the time of the incident, during last month’s attack, the minister was inside the house when the mob attempted to burn his residence. Reports said that three other members of his family were present in the building.

Earlier, Manipur minister Konthoujam Govindas’s house in Bishnupur was attacked during the ongoing ethnic violence that has claimed over 75 lives.

Singh, a BJP MP from Inner Manipur constituency, had on Thursday said that repeated clashes show that the security needs to be tightened and the monitoring agency should monitor the situation.

His remarks came after nine people were killed and 10 others injured in a fresh flare-up of violence in Manipur which witnessed ethnic clashes on Wednesday.

MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh speaking on the violence in Khamenlok area, Imphal East said, “…There are about 14 designated camps. Let the monitoring agency should monitor whether all of those activists are in their designated camp and whether their weapons are deposited or not…" Imphal East SP Shivkanta Singh said that firing was heard in the area late on Tuesday night.

“Nine people have been killed and 10 others injured in fresh violence this morning in Khamenlok. Those killed were all men. The post-mortem is being done. Treatment has also been provided to those injured," Singh was quoted by ANI.