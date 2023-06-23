Manipur Violence: President’s Rule ‘Not on the Table’ After Himanta’s Late-Night Meeting With Amit Shah

Imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur will not be on the table at the all-party meet called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 24 to discuss the volatile situation in the north-eastern state.

More than 110 deaths have been recorded and 40,000 people have been displaced since ethnic violence first erupted in Manipur on May 3 following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Sources said Amit Shah will reach out to political parties of all hues at the all-party meeting to be held in the Parliament Library on Saturday, but added that imposing President’s Rule, a growing demand among many opposition parties, is not under consideration at the moment.

The decision seems to have been taken after North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor and BJP point-person in the Northeast Himanta Biswa Sarma briefed Shah on his meetings with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Kuki rebels. Sarma had met Biren Singh, who belongs to the Meitei community, in Imphal on June 10. A day later, he had met a group of Kuki rebels in Guwahati. Sarma flew to Delhi late on June 21 to brief the Union Home Minister at the latter’s residence.

After the meeting, the government has seemingly ruled out discussing the option of President’s Rule in Manipur at the upcoming all-party meeting, government sources said.

A BJP source active in the Northeast told News18: “What the government does is for it to decide. But as a party, we are not in favour of President’s Rule in Manipur, at least not in the immediate future. Peace talks are going on. We are hopeful of a positive outcome."

Another BJP insider, based in Delhi, concurred. “Isn’t it natural that President’s Rule is kept off the table? (Imposing) President’s Rule right now can be counterproductive and can create trust deficit with New Delhi. Why would any government want that?"

DG-CRPF’s Hush-Hush Manipur Visit

Even as officers deployed by the Centre work with the Manipur government for smooth functioning and support, DG CRPF SL Thaosen also visited the state and met the Governor. During his visit, DGP Manipur Police also met Thaosen along with other state officials. Sources said they discussed the current situation, deployment of forces and controlling the situation in tense areas. Thaosen also visited a few areas that saw violent clashes, and met the CRPF personnel there.

Though the force is keeping the visit low profile, claiming it as a routine visit, sources said Thaosen apprised top officials in the Union Home Ministry about the situation on the ground.